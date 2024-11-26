Marks & Spencer Plans New Flagship Store to Enhance Ipswich’s Retail Scene

Marks & Spencer (M&S) has announced ambitious plans to open a cutting-edge, 60,000 sq ft store at the Copdock Interchange in Ipswich, subject to planning approval. This initiative reflects M&S’s commitment to bolstering its regional presence while continuing to serve customers at its established Westgate Street location.

The proposed store will showcase the best of M&S, featuring a comprehensive range of food, clothing, and beauty products, as well as an 80-seater café. Beyond enhancing the shopping experience, the development is expected to create over 90 jobs, bringing significant economic benefits to the local community.

With an anticipated opening in Summer 2027, the Copdock Interchange store is part of M&S’s broader investment strategy. Over the past three years, the retailer has allocated more than £60 million to developing and upgrading stores across the East of England, reaffirming its dedication to customer satisfaction and regional growth.

This new store is set to elevate Ipswich’s retail landscape, offering a modern shopping destination and enriching the local economy.

In addition to this exciting development, M&S is preparing to make its mark at the UK Real Estate Investment & Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF) as a gold partner. This high-profile role will provide M&S with a prime platform to showcase its achievements and future plans. Engaging with an influential audience of over 16,000 developers, investors, local authorities, and decision-makers, M&S aims to solidify partnerships and drive further growth.

Marks & Spencer’s continued investments reflect its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and strengthening its connections with communities across the UK.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals