Matalan Welcomes James Dorling as New Property Director to Drive Store Strategy

Matalan has appointed James Dorling as its new Property Director, entrusting him with the strategic oversight of the fashion and homeware retailer’s extensive network of over 220 stores across the UK.

Dorling joins Matalan with a wealth of experience in property management, having held key roles at well-known brands such as Gymshark, Wilko, Walgreens, and Walmart, in addition to a decade-long tenure at Tesco. His expertise will be instrumental as Matalan refines its property strategy to enhance store performance and explore growth opportunities within the UK.

As part of its ongoing commitment to its retail footprint, Matalan is actively investing in its store network and assessing potential for expansion. A new store is set to open in Hereford later this month, marking the latest development in this growth strategy.

Karl-Heinz Holland, Executive Chair of Matalan, said: “We are thrilled to welcome James to Matalan as our new property lead. His extensive experience and industry connections will prove invaluable as we advance our strategic vision.”

James Dorling also expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I am delighted to join a retailer that serves communities nationwide, supported by a skilled property team. Together, we’ll ensure Matalan maintains a robust property strategy, with vibrant stores in all the right locations.”

