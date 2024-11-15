Miss Macaroon urges construction leaders to create social value in the West Midlands

A leading social entrepreneur has called on construction leaders to engage more with young people and communities to ensure they deliver greater social value in the West Midlands.

Rosie Ginday MBE, founder of Miss Macaroon, made the rallying call at the ‘Building a Brighter Future’ luncheon held earlier this week in Birmingham, which involved more than 40 experts from the field and representatives from key funders and national agencies like Homes England.

It was a clear message to a sector that generates billions for the regional economy and was reinforced by West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker via a video address and keynote speakers including Gemma Bourne (Better Society Capital) and Simon Chisholm (Resonance).

The event provided a review of the current landscape and how more businesses and local authorities are prioritising social value, giving it the same importance as environmental performance. Leo Pollak, Head of Housing Policy at the West Midlands Combined Authority, also shared ‘the great opportunity for the 12,000 construction businesses in the region to create social value’.

Delegates heard how firms can address skills shortages through social impact programmes, such as Miss Macaroon’s All Rise Partnerships – an opportunity to create a bespoke course based on the proven ‘Macaroons that Make a Difference’ concept that has helped hundreds of young people overcome barriers to employment.

“It was a really positive event with a real commitment from all attendees to create more social value in the West Midlands,” explained Rosie.

“There was some fantastic best practice being shared, with some construction companies already linking the delivery of their social value with their personal KPIs and bonuses, which drives real innovation and engagement.”

She went on to add: “We want to get the message out there that being ‘social’ is an opportunity and not a cost to the business and one of the ways we can directly assist is by crafting programmes that will give people – who traditionally have faced barriers to work – the confidence and softer skills needed to consider a career in construction.

“We’ve done it for catering, we’ve done it for hotels, and we’re doing it for retail…construction is ready to be the next big adopter.”

Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands, added his support: “This event is crucial for discussing the importance of young people and the difference investing in young people can make to their lives.

“It is a big priority of mine to help them access the skills and the training opportunities they need to get better jobs and build successful careers here in the West Midlands.”

Hayley Millar, Social Value Manager at Wates Construction, concluded: “Social value sits in the heart of Wates Construction and all our projects aim to have a positive impact on the communities we work in.

“It was lovely to see current social value programmes delivered in the West Midlands, whilst also exploring new ways to reach communities, which is always a good thing.”

