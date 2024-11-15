CIBSE’s Build2Perform Live 2024 celebrated another year of industry excellence

The ninth annual Build2Perform Live, hosted by CIBSE on 13 – 14 November 2024 at London Excel, has once again proven to be a pivotal event for the building services industry. The event attracted an impressive turnout, solidifying its status as the go-to gathering for professionals, thought leaders and innovators in the sector.

Build2Perform Live 2024 had over 3,500 registrations and featured over 70 hours of CPD-accredited content, drawing attendees into thought-provoking sessions led by 125 industry experts and showcasing more than 100 top-tier exhibitors. The carefully curated programme, shaped by CIBSE Divisions, Special Interest Groups and the Build2Perform Live Advisory Committee, delivered exceptional value and insights to all participants.

The two-day event featured an array of insightful sessions that underscored CIBSE’s commitment to sustainability, innovation and inclusivity in building services. Highlights included in-depth discussions on embodied carbon and the practical application of TM65 to reduce carbon emissions in building projects, as well as the UK’s Net Zero Carbon Buildings Standard, which invited stakeholders to shape its future through ongoing feedback. Attendees gained a forward-looking perspective on NABERS UK’s role in advancing decarbonisation efforts and sustainable energy practices across the built environment. Sessions on domestic heat pumps and climate resilience provided actionable guidance on adopting technologies and strategies essential for adapting to climate change.

Day two introduced the latest TM59 methodology to mitigate overheating, supported by CIBSE’s new Weather Files, alongside discussions on indoor health and wellbeing in building design. The Domestic Retrofit Towards Net Zero session highlighted progress in retrofitting for energy efficiency, while an Equity, Diversity & Inclusivity (EDI) session explored how embracing EDI can reshape the industry and promote a more inclusive built environment. Together, these sessions illustrated the path forward in creating resilient, low-carbon, and people-centred buildings.

Simon Parker, Managing Director of CIBSE Services said: ‘This year at B2P, we’ve seen incredible energy and commitment to tackling some of our greatest challenges, from reducing carbon emissions and improving indoor health to ensuring inclusivity and resilience in the built environment. I’m immensely proud of CIBSE’s role in supporting these conversations and helping equip our community with the practical tools and insights needed to drive meaningful progress.’

The event brought together key decision-makers, government officials, senior managers, facility managers, consultants and property developers, creating an unmatched networking environment. The attendees left with new perspectives, strengthened professional connections, and actionable insights to drive the industry forward.

CIBSE is proud to reflect on another successful Build2Perform Live, which embodies its mission to foster education, collaboration and innovation within the building services field. As we look ahead, CIBSE remains committed to supporting industry professionals and promoting sustainable solutions worldwide.

