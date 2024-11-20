Panattoni UK’s €868m 2024 developments in line for Gala Awards

Every October, the Panattoni Awards and Gala in Poland captivate attendees with their incredible energy and atmosphere, and this year was no different. The event brought together over 2,000 guests from 20 countries for an unforgettable evening celebrating remarkable achievements across the Panattoni network.

Representing the UK, Matthew Byrom took to the stage to present two prestigious awards, including UK Acquisition of the Year. Among four impressive nominees, with a combined GDV of €868 million, Panattoni Park Central A1(M) emerged as the winner. This standout 1.2 million sq ft speculative development, boasting a GDV of €216 million, is currently the largest single speculative unit under construction in the UK. The achievement highlighted the efforts of agents M1 Agency, DTRE, and Cushman & Wakefield, who have played pivotal roles in driving the project forward.

Byrom also presented the Agency of the Year award to Cushman & Wakefield, recognising their exceptional deal-making contributions and longstanding partnership with Panattoni.

Robert Dobrzycki, CEO & Co-owner of Panattoni, took the opportunity to congratulate global partners, teams, and collaborators, applauding their outstanding achievements in 2024. The evening was a testament to Panattoni’s commitment to impactful projects and successful partnerships.

The gala once again proved to be a memorable celebration of excellence in the real estate industry.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals