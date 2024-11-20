Onduline sponsors Public Sector Estates and Facilities Management Show

Onduline Building Products, a leader in lightweight roofing systems and waterproofing solutions, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the upcoming Public Sector Estates and Facilities Management Show, where it will showcase its renowned sub-roof system, ISOLINE LOW LINE.

Taking place at the Pendulum Hotel in Manchester on 30th January 2025, the event gathers Facilities Managers, Heads of Estates, and Project Managers, with a central goal of advancing sustainable, efficient public estates across the UK in a cost-effective manner.

Attendees can visit Onduline to explore the unique benefits of ISOLINE LOW LINE – the only system in the UK that has been BRE tested and BBA Accredited for low-pitch applications as low as 10°, backed by a 30-year guarantee.

Designed with versatility, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness in mind, the ISOLINE LOW LINE system provides an ideal sub-roof solution for projects where cost and functionality are key. It guarantees waterproofing for even the most complex projects, and seamlessly works beneath both new and existing roof tiles, meaning it can meet the needs of a range of applications from retrofit to heritage.

In renovation projects, contractors can reuse the building’s original tiles or slates, preserving historical or aesthetic integrity while saving costs. For new construction, ISOLINE LOW LINE offers a watertight, resilient roofing solution that meets modern performance standards, featuring a durable corrugated sheet made from 50% recycled fibres. The system not only delivers superior protection but also enhances the roof’s ventilation, helping to maintain a healthy, well-ventilated roof space.

Paul Duffy, Managing Director at Onduline UK, said: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring the Public Sector Estates and Facilities Management Show, which is an invaluable opportunity for Onduline to connect directly with key decision-makers in the public sector.

“The public sector market is a crucial audience for us, as we understand the unique demands they face in balancing cost-effectiveness with sustainability and long-term resilience. Through our ISOLINE LOW LINE sub-roofing system, we aim to demonstrate how innovative solutions can meet these needs, offering public sector teams a reliable, sustainable choice backed by decades of performance.”

For more information on Onduline’s bitumen roofing solutions, visit: www.onduline.co.uk.

