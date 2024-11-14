Persimmon Homes Set to Build 1,200 New Homes Across the West Midlands

Persimmon Homes, one of the UK’s foremost housebuilders, has announced a bold expansion in the West Midlands, with plans to deliver 1,200 new homes across the region. This move is a substantial boost to local housing supply and forms a key part of the company’s strategy for long-term growth and investment in the area.

In the past six months, Persimmon has secured planning approvals for a series of developments in sought-after locations, including Lichfield, Kenilworth, Redditch, Sandwell, and Burton on Trent. Additional land acquisitions have been finalised in Dunchurch and Bedworth, with another in Wednesbury anticipated by month’s end.

Stephen Cleveley, Regional Chairman of Persimmon Homes, commented: “The West Midlands is crucial to our future. We see enormous potential to deliver quality homes in the region, supporting the government’s ambitious target of building 1.5 million new homes over the next five years. Our partnerships with Local Authorities and Registered Housing Providers have been central to our success, and we greatly value their collaboration.”

The development of these new homes is projected to drive significant economic benefits, bolstering job creation and helping meet the increasing demand for housing in the West Midlands. Persimmon has highlighted the importance of strong partnerships with local authorities and housing associations, which have facilitated planning approvals and enabled the smooth progress of these projects.

Supporting this growth is Persimmon’s national timber frame facility in Castle Bromwich, which plays a vital role in producing sustainable building materials. The facility manufactures timber frames, insulated wall panels, and roof components for up to 9,500 homes annually, underscoring the company’s commitment to environmentally friendly, high-quality construction.

With this extensive West Midlands project, Persimmon Homes is not only contributing to regional housing supply but also stimulating local economies and supporting job creation. The initiative reinforces the company’s national goals and its long-term commitment to addressing housing needs across the UK.

