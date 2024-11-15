Trafford Gardens Hits Major Milestone with Topping Out Ceremony

Trafford Gardens, a prime residential development of 149 new homes in Manchester, has celebrated a significant milestone yesterday with its traditional ‘topping out’ ceremony. The event marks the completion of the building’s highest point, bringing the project one step closer to its anticipated completion in autumn 2025.

L-R: Graham Martindale, Project Manager at Linear Design and Construct; Stephen Holmes, CEO of Linear Group; Catherine Edwards, Transaction Manager at Greater Manchester Combined Authority; Sky Mapson, Senior Director at Maslow Capital; and Dale Zahra, Managing Director at Linear Projects.

Trafford Gardens is located off Talbot Road and is set to transform the local landscape with its modern, thoughtfully designed apartments. The development features 149 one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, complemented by rooftop gardens and private courtyards, offering both luxury and green spaces to future residents. Located just two miles southwest of Manchester city centre, the site is only 300m from the nearest tram stop and overlooks both Old Trafford Cricket Ground and Old Trafford football stadium.

The project took a pivotal turn in October 2023 when Linear Living assumed ownership of the development following the collapse of the previous developer, Investar.

Linear Design and Construct, part of Linear UK Group, is the principal contractor on the scheme. With the support of funding partner Maslow Capital, significant progress has been made over the last year, with today’s ‘topping out’ just the latest milestone.

This successful collaboration between Maslow Capital and Linear Living, with support from Trafford Council and Greater Manchester Combined Authority’s Brownfield Land Fund, is transforming this brownfield site into a valuable addition to the community that will help address the demand for new housing in the area.

Stephen Holmes, Chief Executive at Linear Group, commented: “The last 12 months have seen great progress made at Trafford Gardens and we are really pleased to have reached this critical milestone. I have to say a big thanks to our Linear Design and Construct team who have worked hard to keep the development on track and get us to this point. And thanks to our funding partners Maslow Capital, and the Greater Manchester Combined Authority and their Brownfield Land Fund, for making this possible. We are all looking forward to next year when we will see the project completed and people enjoying these fabulous new homes.”

Sky Mapson, Director in the Deal Origination Team at Maslow Capital commented: “Trafford Gardens is a fantastic, community-focused development that aligns well with the urban living projects we are proud to support. We are thrilled it has reached this important milestone and look forward to seeing it welcome new residents next year, making a meaningful contribution to local housing demand.

“We are also excited to continue developing our relationship with the Linear Group and the Greater Manchester area by offering real estate professionals a comprehensive range of financing solutions from £300k to £300m, supporting our clients across their entire investment lifecycle.”

City Mayor Paul Dennett, GMCA’s lead for Housing First, said: “It’s great to see the GMCA’s Brownfield Land Fund being effectively used to support developments in key investment areas like this, and I’m particularly pleased that the site will include 33 affordable homes. The progress Trafford Gardens has made is very positive and a really good example of brownfield land being brought back to life. I look forward to the completion of this development and the growth of this community.”

Ilyas Patel, Commercial Development Director at Russell Bolton Consulting, project managers and advisors on the scheme, added: “Trafford Gardens has utilised the breadth of our expertise and experience, from advising on the takeover from the previous owners, to helping secure funding, and then ensuring the project is delivered on schedule. To reach the point of topping out is great to see and we look forward to delivering the project in full next year.”

