Premier Inn to Open New 200-Bed Hotel at Edinburgh Airport

Whitbread PLC, the parent company of Premier Inn, has secured terms with Riverstone Hotels Ltd to open a 200-room Premier Inn hotel within walking distance of Edinburgh Airport. This development aims to expand Premier Inn’s presence near Scotland’s busiest airport, a major hub for over 150 domestic and international flights.

The planned hotel, set to be four storeys high, is being developed in collaboration with Whitbread’s partner, with a formal planning application scheduled for submission to the City of Edinburgh Council early next year. If approved, the hotel will offer guests a convenient 10-minute walk to the terminal, making it an ideal choice for both business and leisure travellers.

Jill Anderson, Acquisitions Manager for Whitbread, explained the appeal of the project, stating, “The case for expanding Premier Inn at Edinburgh Airport is compelling. In 2023, almost 14.5 million passengers travelled through the airport—a 30% rise from the previous year—and international routes are growing. With the airport’s continued success, we see a prime opportunity to establish a Premier Inn hotel right next to the terminal. It’s an exciting prospect for our guests and a testament to Whitbread’s focus on investing in high-demand locations.”

The new hotel will feature Premier Inn’s latest room designs, including its popular Premier Plus rooms, and a ‘The Social’ space on the ground floor for guests. Positioned on Eastfield Road, the primary route to the airport, the L-shaped building will offer 100 dedicated parking spaces. Furthermore, the site is designed with sustainability in mind, powered exclusively by renewable electricity and aiming to achieve a BREEAM ‘very good’ rating.

John Rumsey, Development Director at Riverstone Developments, expressed confidence in the collaboration: “Whitbread’s strong reputation and Premier Inn’s recognisability to travellers made this partnership an easy choice. With Whitbread’s established track record and solid financial performance, we’re thrilled to commit to a leasehold development. Should we obtain planning consent, we are ready to move forward and bring Premier Inn closer to the airport as soon as possible.”

To gather public feedback, Whitbread and Riverstone will host consultation events on the 19th of November and 17th of December at The Pavilion, Royal Highland Centre, from 1 pm to 6 pm.

This Edinburgh expansion follows recent news of Premier Inn’s largest hotel in northern England, a 276-room property at Manchester Airport, set to serve the UK’s third busiest airport. Whitbread’s latest projects continue to underline its commitment to strategic growth in high-traffic locations, providing convenient, high-quality accommodation for travellers across the UK.

