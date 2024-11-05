Prologis Strengthens its UK Commitment with Major Investment at Cambridge Biomedical Campus

Leading property investor and developer Prologis has announced a £500 million investment in Cambridge Biomedical Campus (CBC), a move that aligns with the Chancellor’s recent commitment to the life sciences sector in the Autumn Budget. With the completion of Phase 2, Prologis’ total investment in the campus now stands at £500 million ($635 million).

In addition to expanding CBC, Prologis will also host a pavilion at the UK Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF), the UK’s largest investment and infrastructure conference. This pavilion will provide a platform for discussions around sustainable development and networking with potential partners, reinforcing Prologis’ dedication to advancing the UK property landscape.

State-of-the-Art Life Sciences Facilities

At the heart of Prologis’ latest development is 2000 Discovery Drive, a new six-storey facility designed for life sciences, offering a blend of laboratory and office space across 115,000 sq. ft. This cutting-edge building will serve as a launchpad for scale-ups and research-driven life sciences firms, enhancing CBC’s globally recognised ecosystem that unites clinical, academic, and commercial leaders.

The project is a product of a longstanding public-private partnership, which previously delivered 1000 Discovery Drive—home to key tenants like Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and a major European biotech firm.

Infrastructure and Community Benefits

The development of 2000 Discovery Drive includes significant shared infrastructure enhancements for the campus and surrounding community. Planned additions include a semi-sunken CycleParc with 450 spaces, multistorey parking, and extensive landscape-led design, creating improved public spaces and expanded cycle paths. Furthermore, the opening of the new Cambridge South station in summer 2025 will bolster connectivity for campus users.

Currently, CBC contributes £4.2 billion in annual gross value added (GVA) to the UK economy, a figure projected to grow as Prologis and CBC continue to expand. Prologis’ investment is expected to directly and indirectly support over 4,000 skilled jobs in the life sciences sector.

Future Expansion Plans

Planning consent has also been granted for 3000 Discovery Drive, a speculative 100,000 sq. ft. development that will form part of CBC’s Phase 2 expansion, providing further high-quality space for the life sciences industry.

Government and Industry Support

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves commented on the importance of Prologis’ investment: “This commitment from Prologis—so soon after the government’s first Budget—underscores confidence in our vision for the UK economy.”

Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle added, “Major investments like this bring global leaders in life sciences under one roof and underscore the UK’s strategy for sustained growth.”

Andrew Blevins, Head of Life Sciences at Prologis, reinforced this sentiment, stating, “Our work at Cambridge Biomedical Campus exemplifies the impact of public-private partnerships in the UK life sciences sector. With developments like 2000 Discovery Drive, we’re advancing spaces that support job creation, foster innovation, and contribute to both the local and national economy.”

Blevins added that providing sustainable, modern spaces for life sciences and associated supply chains is essential to the UK’s Industrial & Logistics sector. This investment forms part of Prologis’ broader strategy, which spans over 25 years, to deliver specialised infrastructure and green energy solutions for high-growth sectors, including data centres and manufacturing facilities, highlighted in the government’s latest Industrial Strategy Green Paper.

