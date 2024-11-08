New construction season drives Antarctic modernisation forward

A new season of construction is underway in Antarctica for the British Antarctic Survey (BAS). Specialist teams are arriving at Rothera, the UK’s largest research station and gateway for international science and collaboration. The season’s focus is completing the Discovery Building, a new, purpose-built scientific support and operations facility which will support the whole of Rothera research station.



Work now in progress

The construction teams arriving in Rothera will first clear the large amount of snow which has accumulated over the Antarctic winter. From November, they will be completing the inside of the Discovery Building, and externally, the wind deflector and the roof. This purpose-built facility will undergo testing of critical systems so that it is ready to hand over to BAS in April 2025. Essential work will also be taking place across the rest of the station.



Delivering Antarctic modernisation

The Discovery Building is the latest project in a programme of modernisation which is transforming the way BAS operates in Antarctica.

Already completed and now in operational use are the wharves at King Edward Point and Rothera, rebuilt and extended to accommodate the new and larger polar ship, the RRS Sir David Attenborough.

The ship itself, which made its maiden voyage in 2021, is one of the world’s most advanced polar research vessels, providing scientists with state-of-the-art facilities to research the oceans, seafloor, ice, and atmosphere. It is now an integral part of the BAS science delivery programme and is currently heading South to support the 2024/25 season. This follows a successful Arctic season with a large international science team studying glaciers in Greenland.

Improvements to the runway at Rothera ensure continued access to the area. It has been resurfaced, with improved lighting, has a new turning pad and effective melt water drainage which reduces the build-up of ice so the team can remove snow more efficiently.



Modern facilities

The Discovery Building provides up to date operational facilities designed to support the evolving needs of scientific research at Rothera, both now and in the future.

A centralised field preparation area that streamlines logistics, saving time and energy while enhancing safety for field research teams.

A central storage area, using digital systems provides a greatly improved inventory of supplies, eliminating duplication, always securing what is needed, saving carbon on the number of orders made and saving time on station.

The building also integrates office spaces, training facilities, a gym and medical centre all under one roof, fostering a collaborative and supportive work environment.

The building management system will improve energy efficiency by carefully monitoring and controlling heating, water, ventilation, lighting, and small power systems. This enables the building to adapt to the varying numbers of people using the space in the Antarctic summer and winter.

With a focus on sustainability, the project aims to minimise the Discovery Building’s long-term environmental impact. It is intended to reduce our emissions by 25%, contributing to our aim to decarbonise operational activity in Rothera by 2030.



Teamwork in extreme conditions

With fluctuating temperatures and periods of extreme cold ranging from minus 22 to plus 15 degrees Celsius, Rothera Research Station is the one of the world’s most extreme construction sites. Working alongside partners, BAM, Ramboll, Sweco, GA Barnies, Turner and Townsend and Hugh Broughton Architects brings together the specialist expertise essential for completing this challenging project.



Investment in polar science

Elen Jones, Programme Director at the British Antarctic Survey, said: “As we gear up for this important construction season, we’re excited to see everyone’s hard work come together to complete the Discovery Building and bring it into operational use. This latest milestone is part of our programme of modernisation in Antarctica which will enable scientific operations and research on the continent for years to come.”

Johannes Smit, Construction Manager at BAM, said: “We’ve made significant progress in the Antarctic to bring this building to completion. Our dedicated team even worked through the winter season to prepare for commissioning, and we’re now focused on connecting and fine-tuning all systems. This hub will drive safe, efficient, and sustainable operations as the heart of the wider facilities at Rothera.”

