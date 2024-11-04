Propertymark: Comment on Conservative leadership race

Timothy Douglas

Timothy Douglas, Head of Policy and Campaigns at Propertymark, said:

“We congratulate Kemi Badenoch on their successful election campaign and encourage them to collaborate with property professionals to uncover answers to these significant problems impacting the housing sector.

“Although there is a cross-party consensus that more homes need to be built, there are still many issues that need addressing by all the political parties such as the lack of investment in the private rental sector due to spiralling taxes and regulations, the costs that many homeowners and landlords face with making their homes more energy efficient, and the obstacles that are hindering an increase in housing supply and affordability.

“We hope that Kemi Badenoch can provide a fresh insight into these ongoing challenges, and we look forward to working with them to further champion the role of property agents.”

