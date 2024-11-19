Q-Bot joins Retrofit West as a “Trusted Professional”

Q-Bot’s floor insulation technology, installed by robots and using AI, will improve the energy efficiency and housing quality of 100,000 homes in the West of England

Q-Bot is pleased to announce that it is now a Retrofit West Trusted Professional, joining a directory of high-quality retrofit service providers. This significant achievement underscores the company’s dedication to excellence in the retrofit industry, ensuring homeowners receive the best possible home retrofit experience.

Retrofit West, funded by the West of England Combined Authority, is committed to connecting homeowners in the region with professionals who uphold the highest standards of skill, service, and product quality. As part of this trusted network, Q-Bot combines robotics and AI to install underfloor insulation with minimal disruption, while reducing energy bills. For many homes with suspended timber floors, there is no other practical solution to reduce heat loss, improve comfort, and tackle damp and mould risk. Q-Bot’s insulation also improves the efficiency of heat pumps.

Q-Bot is improving over 100 British homes every month, making them warmer, more comfortable, and more energy efficient.

“Our inclusion in the Retrofit West Trusted Professionals directory is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering a superior level of floor insulation,” said Leigh Fairbrother, Q-bot’s Head of Commercial. “We are dedicated to maintaining high standards of workmanship and expertise, ensuring our clients – private homeowners, social housing landlords and private landlords – benefit from a reliable and effective retrofit solution.”

Funded by the West of England Mayoral Combined Authority, Retrofit West evaluates professionals on various criteria, including quality assurance, customer satisfaction, environmental responsibility, and ethical practices. By meeting these standards, Q-Bot demonstrates Retrofit’s West commitment to excellence and its dedication to enhancing the sustainability and energy efficiency of homes across the region.

Head of Technical Services, George Pearson said “We are thrilled to have Q-Bot onboard. Underfloor insulation can be a disruptive and difficult measure to install but is one that significantly improves the comfort and energy efficiency of a home. Q-bot’s innovative approach is a great solution for homeowners.”

“Homeowners looking for trusted retrofit services can now find us in the Retrofit West directory,” added Leigh Fairbrother. “We encourage anyone planning a retrofit project to explore our profile and see how we can help achieve their goals.”

To learn more about our floor insulation technology and how we can assist with your retrofit project, visit our website www.q-bot.co

