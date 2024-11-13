Schneider Electric: University of Nottingham adopts AI-powered approach to manage buildings estate

Uses AI-powered digital analytics to make impact with transition to digital-first estates strategy

Achieves savings of over £84k in the first 12 months

Latest upgrades and onsite support bolsters 30-year relationship

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has expanded its relationship with the University of Nottingham as it looks to improve its operational and energy efficiency.

Working with Schneider Electric, the top 20 UK university is adopting a digital-first, AI-powered approach to manage its buildings estate, the fifth largest in the UK’s higher education sector.

Schneider Electric has deployed its state-of-the-art Connected Services Hub (CSH) to provide 24/7 remote monitoring of the electrical equipment installed onsite. The CSH uses AI-powered digital analytics to deliver real-time, comprehensive insights into estate operations, ensuring preventative or remedial action is acted upon quickly. It does this by directly integrating urgent actions into the onsite engineers’ work schedules. It also identifies energy conservation measures, producing regular reports that offer guidance to the university’s in-house estates team on how to optimise their time and resources more effectively.

In addition, Schneider Electric also provides a team of experienced engineers onsite, delivering preventative and condition-based fault remediation, and support and training for the university’s estates team to boost their skills.

“Our challenge is how to optimise our building systems to minimise energy consumption and improve operations given we have a very small team responsible for a large physical estate. Embracing digital technology is helping us work towards our goals. Leveraging AI for analysis is like having thousands of eyes scrutinising the estate, significantly boosting what my team and I can deliver,” said Gavin Scott, Head of Sustainability at University of Nottingham.

“Over the years, our relationship with Schneider Electric has evolved into a true partnership. The team at Schneider Electric know our campus inside out and access to its expertise and experience has been invaluable on our journey towards improved,” he added.

“The University of Nottingham is a prime example of an institution striving to improve and create a more sustainable campus for students and staff,” said Kas Mohammad Schneider Electric’s VP, Digital Energy for the UK & Ireland. “It is using state-of-the-art technology and expert services to boost productivity, efficiency, and sustainability in its bid to hit its decarbonisation targets.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals