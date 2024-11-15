Reynaers broadens Vision 7 functionality with new panic hardware

Reynaers Aluminium has added new panic hardware options to its Vision 7 Thermal Commercial Door – introducing both surface mounted and concealed systems for ease of opening in the event of an emergency.

Surface mounted and concealed panic hardware is available in both push-bar and push-pad options to ensure safe and effective escape in line with current legislation.

To meet EN 1125 for use in public spaces, such as shopping centres, a full width push-bar option is required. For more familiar buildings that occupants visit regularly, but that still need an escape route, such as offices, a push pad option is required to meet EN 179 standards.

This new range of hardware supplements the comprehensive options already available for Vision 7 to cater for a wide range of uses of the door and the varying requirements of different sectors and locations.

In addition, a locking lever handle has been added to the hardware options to allow outside access where needed on emergency exit doors intended for sole use through quick release bars.

Both the surface mounted and concealed options are suitable for doors up to 3,000mm.

Unveiled by Reynaers Aluminium in March this year, Vision 7 is a thermal commercial door and framing system that features anti-finger trap technology and deep kickplates for a robust design.

It has a unique post-installation bottom pivot to make it easier to make final adjustments onsite and can achieve a U-value as low as 1.1W/m2K, making it suitable for a wide range of building projects.

Of the new features, Ian Osborne, Reynaers UK Product Development Manager, said: “The addition of panic hardware further expands the use of the Vision 7 Thermal Commercial Door to meet the need for urgent escape in a public area.

“Vision 7 is a carefully considered design to meet a wide range of demands in commercial settings, backed up by extensive performance testing while still achieving slimline styling. The addition of panic hardware builds on that to deliver a comprehensive, safe solution.

“The surface mounted panic hardware is quick and easy to install, while the concealed panic hardware option provides a seamless solution often preferred by architects.

“Reynaers is committed to the continual development of its products, even after a successful launch, and developing the hardware options is an example of this in practice. We will continue to work to make enhancements to Vision 7 where identified, with work already under way to add touch bar options and access control via solenoid bolt.”

To find out more visit https://www.reynaers.co.uk/products/aluminium-doors/vision-7.

