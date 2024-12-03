JELD-WEN launches RIBA-accredited fire safety CPD

JELD-WEN, one of the UK’s leading doorset manufacturers, has launched a new RIBA-accredited CPD training course which outlines the key considerations for enhanced fire doorset specification and better fire safety.

The course, titled ‘Four Steps to Better Fire Doorset Specification and Long-Term Fire Safety’, focuses on the crucial role that fire doorsets play in a building’s fire safety strategy.

Accredited by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), the CPD course is designed for architects and other decision makers with a responsibility for fire safety in a building project.

During a one-hour seminar, delegates will learn about the key considerations that should be front of mind when looking to use fire doorsets in building projects to achieve compliance. Topics covered include an explanation of the current fire safety regulations, why it’s important to procure the correct fire doorset, and the installation and maintenance procedures that will ensure doorsets perform as intended.

Rob Pace, Head of Sales and Business Development at JELD-WEN, commented: “Delivering better fire safety standards is a key issue within the industry, but we know that barriers to compliance still exist.

“We have invested over £3million in the development, testing and certification of fire doorsets to ensure they meet the highest industry standards, however, the intended level of protection against the spread of smoke and fire will only be achieved if the product is installed and maintained correctly.

“Meanwhile, regulatory changes have continued to evolve, so it is crucial that decision makers have a robust understanding about their current responsibilities, in order to achieve compliance. The launch of our new accredited CPD training course will play an important part in helping to increase understanding and improve awareness of proper fire doorset specification as part of a building’s wider fire safety strategy.”

All JELD-WEN UK doorsets adhere to rigorous standards in testing, auditing and accreditation. These include the independent third party certifications such as PAS 24, Certifire and Certisecure, to offer complete assurance of fire door performance and protection.

JELD-WEN’s new CPD training course is offered as a face-to-face or online session. Places are available to book via this link.

For more information, visit www.jeld-wen.co.uk

