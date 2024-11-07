Salboy’s three-acre, sold-out Salford scheme, Castle Irwell, reaches completion

Salboy issues new imagery to mark completion of 375-home project

New scheme unlocks essential housing for people living and working in Salford and Manchester

The £110m GDV scheme regenerates a historic site on an under-invested part of Salford on the edge of Manchester city centre

Salboy Group, the nationwide property development and funding company, has issued new imagery for its 375-home Castle Irwell scheme in Salford as keys to the final phase of new homes are handed over to their new owners.

The Castle Irwell scheme launched in November 2020 after Salboy took ownership of the site of the infamous Manchester Racecourse. Located in a part of Salford that needed significant regeneration, the emergence of Castle Irwell is helping to transform the fortunes of the local area – a stone’s throw from central Manchester.

At the point of completion, Castle Irwell was fully sold out and 98% of homes were already occupied. The remaining new residents are expected to move in over Christmas.

Made up of 375 new homes, Castle Irwell is targeted at Manchester and Salford’s young professionals, students and young families. Buyers have a choice of 2, 3 and 4-bed houses, with nine types of houses to choose from, ensuring diversity and a visually interesting site in every direction.

Partnering with Domis Construction and Wright Landscapes, Salboy has demonstrated its commitment to place making and making use of the natural or manmade landmarks surrounding its schemes. Castle Irwell is constructed around three-acres of appealing public realm areas. The river that runs through the site has been adapted with walking trails and organic play areas to provide the sort of peaceful and tranquil setting residents might look for.

Developed over four years and with a £110m GDV, Castle Irwell meets all high and continuously evolving sustainability requirements and expectations. Solar panels on the roofs of all houses enable residents to make sustainable energy choices that suit their individual family needs.

Simon Ismail, Managing Director of Salboy, comments: “Manchester Racecourse holds deep significance for the Salboy team. Many of us grew up nearby and love the history and stories that surround it. Charged with transforming the site into a place where people want to live and build families was a huge honour and responsibility. I am, once again, delighted to turn over the keys to our scheme’s new residents on time and on budget. We look forward to seeing how this pocket of Salford develops and adds value to the local community.”

