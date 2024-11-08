Milestone moment at Sempra Homes’ Broadmayne development

Sempra Homes has celebrated a significant milestone at its Broadmayne development in Basildon, reaching the topping-out stage for the first two affordable homes on the development. Helping to address the critical need for affordable homes in the area, this project will deliver 35 new family homes, including 17 social rent council homes that will be allocated to families on Basildon Council’s housing waiting list.

In a ceremony to mark the occasion, Owen Sparks, Basildon Council’s Strategic Director of Resources and Governance, placed the final roof top ridge tile, underscoring the significance of this achievement.

The Broadmayne development is part of a larger initiative by Sempra Homes, in partnership with award-winning housebuilder The Hill Group, that spans three prime sites in Basildon and Pitsea town centres. Together, these three developments will bring a combined total of 166 social rented and private sale homes, aiming to support the housing need of the borough.

Melanie Keys, Services Manager at Sempra Homes, said: “These new homes will provide good quality, secure living spaces for local families and are a shining example of what can be achieved through collaboration and partnership working. Together, we are not only providing new homes but fostering community development and supporting local employment through these developments, with a key focus on delivering much-needed homes for Basildon residents.”

The development will also enhance local infrastructure and public spaces, with Sempra Homes and Hill providing opportunities for local trades and apprentices to be actively involved in the construction of these homes.

Robert Jack, Regional Director at Hill, comments: “The Broadmayne development goes beyond delivering 35 much-needed new homes; it plays a vital role in strengthening Basildon’s community infrastructure. Together with Sempra Homes, we’re committed to creating employment opportunities and skills initiatives that will ensure this development leaves a lasting, positive legacy for the wider community.”

The completion of these homes is anticipated in 2025.

For further information please visit www.semprahomes.co.uk

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals