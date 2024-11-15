Strategic Expansion: Sixth Street and Copley Point Forge UK Industrial Real Estate Partnership

Sixth Street, a global investment powerhouse, and Copley Point Capital, a UK-based specialist in industrial property, have announced a joint venture to target high-quality industrial real estate in the United Kingdom. This partnership is set to focus on logistics markets characterised by strong demand and limited supply.

The venture has already secured agreements for an initial £180 million in transactions, with plans to further expand through acquisitions of both individual assets and larger portfolios across the UK.

A Milestone Collaboration

Michael Heal, Founder of Copley Point, highlighted the significance of the venture:

“This partnership marks a major expansion of our Block Industrial programme with Sixth Street. Their extensive resources, reputation, and expertise in real estate will enhance our specialised approach and proven ability to add value at the asset level. Over the past five years, my team and I have built a solid foundation, and Sixth Street’s capital flexibility and long-term outlook make them an ideal partner for our growth ambitions.”

Capitalising on Sector Trends

Giulio Passanisi, Managing Director and Head of European Real Estate at Sixth Street, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership:

“The Copley Point team is highly regarded in the UK market, and we are excited to work together to expand this platform. The UK industrial real estate sector remains constrained in supply, yet it continues to benefit from robust trends such as the rise of e-commerce and the onshoring of supply chains. We aim to leverage our scale and expertise to meet the capital needs of this thriving sector.”

A Strong Foundation for Growth

The venture’s initial transactions were guided by leading advisers, including BCLP, PwC, Jones Hargreaves, and SLR. Sixth Street received legal advice from Ropes & Gray, while CBRE assisted Copley Point in securing the partnership. Gowling served as Copley Point’s legal adviser.

With this joint venture, Sixth Street and Copley Point are poised to address the growing demand for mission-critical logistics and industrial properties in the UK, solidifying their presence in this dynamic sector.

