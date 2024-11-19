Topping out ceremony marks milestone in Hayes Town Centre Regeneration

A significant milestone has been reached in the regeneration of Hayes Town Centre, where a topping out ceremony was held to celebrate the highest structural point of construction in the first phase of two major developments.

Delivered by Higgins Partnerships in collaboration with Hillingdon Council, these developments are set to transform the heart of Hayes Town Centre and Avondale Drive, delivering much-needed housing and public spaces to the community.

The first phase includes 110 new homes, with 80 homes located at Hayes Town Centre and an additional 30 properties at Avondale Drive. Once fully completed, the two developments will provide a minimum of 740 new homes across social rent, shared ownership and private sale tenures. The delivery of affordable homes has been prioritised in the programme, helping to address local housing needs promptly.

Declan Higgins, Chief Executive Officer at Higgins Group said, “We are delighted to reach this important milestone at Hayes Town Centre. This achievement brings us closer to delivering high-quality, sustainable homes, along with high-quality public spaces that will enhance the lives of residents and create a thriving, inclusive community.”

Both Hayes Town Centre and Avondale Drive developments will feature new high-quality public open spaces, improved pedestrian and cycle routes, secure car parking, landscaping and children’s play areas. At Hayes Town Centre Estate a new community centre will also replace the existing one, providing enhanced facilities for residents.

Cllr Steve Tuckwell, Hillingdon Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning, Housing said: “Our priority was to ensure that the affordable homes for local people were included in the first phases of development.

“Council properties are in high demand, and creating new homes is a key part of our strategy to create safe and strong communities and prevent homelessness, so I’m delighted to see these works progress.”

In line with its commitment to social value, Higgins Partnerships has actively engaged with the local community through its Community Charters, creating apprenticeship and training opportunities for residents. It has also partnered with organisations such as Minet Nursery and Primary School, Harrow, Richmond and Uxbridge College and Austin Sewing Club to deliver meaningful community support and opportunities for skill development.

The masterplans for both estates were approved by Hillingdon Council’s planning committee in March 2022 after extensive consultation with residents on the designs. In a ballot held in May 2021, residents strongly supported the redevelopment, with 94 per cent in favour at Avondale Drive, and 79 per cent in favour at Hayes Town Centre Estate.

The redevelopment of the two Estates is expected to take approximately seven to nine years to accommodate decant and phased construction strategy, allowing as many residents as possible to stay on-site with minimal disruption.

For further information about Higgins Partnerships please visit www.higginspartnerships.co.uk

