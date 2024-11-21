Transformative Whitechapel Life Sciences District gains planning permission

NHSPS has partnered with Barts Health NHS Trust, Queen Mary University of London, the Greater London Authority, and Tower Hamlets borough in this life sciences project.

Allies and Morrison and Gibson Thornley have been responsible for the building designs.

The buildings are expected to reach completion by 2028.

NHS Property Services is excited to announce that we have received a resolution to grant from the London Borough of Tower Hamlets for the Whitechapel Road Life Sciences project. The project will revitalise a series of outdated buildings and empty sites in the area near the Royal London Hospital into a thriving life sciences district.

The development will include five new and repurposed buildings, ranging from three to 13 stories. Allies and Morrison have designed three of these buildings, with Gibson Thornley responsible for the remaining two.

Supported by Barts Health NHS Trust, Queen Mary University of London, the Greater London Authority, and the borough, this project will provide lab-enabled commercial workspaces, educational facilities, and new public spaces. The goal is to establish Whitechapel as a premier life sciences hub, offering adaptable, high-quality spaces for a variety of life sciences and public health organisations, from small start-ups to larger enterprises.

The development also sits within the London Hospital Conservation Area and adjacent to several listed buildings characterised by their unique brickwork, fine detailing, decorative features and high level of craftsmanship which has been a key inspiration for our proposals. Some of this heritage is revitalised in the plan.

The masterplan features all buildings with ground-floor public spaces, including community areas, retail, and outreach services. The success of the new plans is underpinned by an inclusive and contextual public realm, connecting with a complex mix of existing communities, businesses and institutions, while also providing an environment that is green, safe and climate resilient.

The proposed transformation of these five vacant sites has been developed over a number of years through extensive engagement with the local community. Creating this much-needed space will not only deliver a new home for life sciences but also deliver many benefits such as:

Inclusive research that will focus on improving the health of people in Tower Hamlets and East London;

A significant boost to the local economy with workers estimated to spend £7m to £10.1m per year alongside £7.5m per year generated in business rates;

4,180 new jobs, apprenticeship and training opportunities for local people, crucial for supporting Tower Hamlets’ young and fast-growing population.

Adrian Powell, Director of Investment & Development Management at NHSPS, said: “We’re delighted that the Strategic Development Committee have approved our planning application which will create a new home for life sciences in Whitechapel. The approval of the planning application is the next step in delivering this long-held vision, which is shared with Queen Mary University of London, Barts NHS Health Trust, and the London Borough of Tower Hamlets, and other stakeholders.

“The proposals will regenerate a series of outdated buildings and empty sites around the Royal London Hospital and Queen Mary University, being the catalyst in creating a thriving life science cluster. The development will deliver a range of economic, health and social benefits for Tower Hamlets, including the creation of thousands of jobs, as well as attracting major investment into the UK’s life science sector.”

