£3.6m Leicestershire medical centre now complete

Midlands contractor, G F Tomlinson, has announced the completion of the new Barwell Medical centre, which is now open to the public.

Located off High Street, Barwell, the state-of-the-art, two-storey facility replaces the outdated Jersey Way centre, addressing the increasing demand for modern healthcare services in the local community.

Designed to accommodate the region’s growing population, the new medical centre will cater to a continuing rise in users over the next decade, and the building’s additional space has enabled a broader range of vital health services including physiotherapy, mental health support, and minor surgical procedures.

The L-shaped facility now features 12 consulting rooms, a health promotion area, recovery spaces, and modern amenities, including 52 car parking spaces and six cycle racks. Constructed to BREEAM Excellent standards, the centre ensures long-term sustainability and energy efficiency.

As part of G F Tomlinson’s commitment to the communities they serve, the project also saw the contractor source 70% Local Labour within 30 miles of site and the team worked closely with a neighbouring school for a variety of community activities, which included hosting a health and safety assembly alongside a site poster competition for pupils.

They also supported the local LOROS Hospice with a Christmas tree collection initiative – which allows local residents to have their trees collected by volunteers, in return for a voluntary donation to the hospice.

Adrian Grocock, Group Managing Director at G F Tomlinson, said: “To deliver this contemporary medical facility, which will significantly enhance access to vital healthcare services for the Barwell community, has been an honour. With our extensive experience in healthcare schemes, we understand the crucial role such facilities play in improving lives. Seeing this project come to fruition is a proud moment for our team.”

Dr Mark Findlay, GP Partner at Barwell and Hollycroft Medical Centres, said: “We are very grateful to G F Tomlinson for their professionalism, community-minded approach, and unwavering support throughout this process. After 17 years of planning, we are thrilled to move into our new centre, through which we can now provide our patients and staff with the space and resources they deserve. We are located much closer to the local pharmacy, we’re on a bus route, and we have ample parking.”

The project, which included the demolition of an unused brownfield site previously housing a vehicle workshop and warehouse, marks a significant step forward for healthcare provision in Barwell, ensuring the local community has access to essential medical services for years to come.

