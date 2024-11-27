Transforming Bishop’s Stortford: Cityheart and East Herts Council Forge Ahead with Town Centre Redevelopment

Cityheart, a leading specialist in housing, regeneration, and placemaking, has entered into a landmark development agreement with East Herts District Council to revitalise the 4-acre Old River Lane site in Bishop’s Stortford. This partnership marks a significant milestone in creating a vibrant mixed-use town centre development.

Appointed as the preferred development partner in 2019 following an OJEU-compliant procurement process, Cityheart will now focus on finalising a detailed masterplan for the site, which is fully owned by East Herts District Council.

The redevelopment will blend residential, commercial, and retail spaces, with ground-floor retail and workspace units integrated into the residential blocks. The plan also includes essential infrastructure such as car parking for residents and office workers and a new internal road to ease traffic flow on Old River Lane. This road, accessible from Link Road, will also provide enhanced access to the existing Waitrose car park.

To ensure the development harmonises with the surrounding historic environment, including the nearby Waytemore Castle Mound, Cityheart is collaborating with its design team and local planning authorities. A team of renowned partners, including Kier Construction, Howells Architects, and Cotswold Archaeology, will contribute their expertise to deliver the project.

Andrew Sanderson, Development Director at Cityheart, stated:

“Our redevelopment of Old River Lane will reinvigorate Bishop’s Stortford’s town centre. Working with East Herts District Council and our skilled project team, we’re excited to create a vibrant community where people can live, work, and thrive. We look forward to completing the masterplan and breaking ground on this transformational site.”

Complementing the development, East Herts District Council will fund a comprehensive public realm improvement to the south of the site. These enhancements, designed and delivered by Cityheart, will seamlessly integrate with the broader scheme to minimise disruption during construction.

Ben Crystall, Leader of East Herts Council and Chair of the Old River Lane Delivery Board, commented:

“With the signing of this Development Agreement, the Old River Lane project takes a major leap forward. We are eager to collaborate with Cityheart to ensure Bishop’s Stortford remains a destination town centre. Residents will also be pleased to know that Water Lane Hall is now excluded from the development, preserving this valued community space.”

As the project progresses, Cityheart and East Herts District Council will engage the public through an inclusive consultation process to gather feedback on the proposals. Simultaneously, pre-planning application discussions with the local planning authority will commence, paving the way for this exciting new chapter in Bishop’s Stortford’s evolution.

