Waystone signs for new offices at Railpen’s 125 Wood Street development in the city

Railpen, one of the largest pension managers in the UK, has announced that Waystone, a global leader in specialist asset management services, is relocating its London team to the prestigious 125 Wood Street office development, which is now fully let. Waystone has signed for 8,078 sq ft of premium Grade A offices on the sixth floor.

Located in the heart of the City, 125 Wood Street boasts a prime position near St Paul’s Cathedral, offering unrivaled access and iconic views. Railpen’s ambitious refurbishment of the former 1980s structure created 65,000 sq ft of cutting-edge, Grade A office accommodation, featuring accessible terraces on the sixth and seventh floors that provide panoramic views of London’s skyline.

Alex Luker, Asset Manager at Railpen commented: “We are delighted to welcome Waystone as the final tenant at 125 Wood Street. This agreement reflects Railpen’s commitment to creating exceptional workplaces that attract globally recognised firms. 125 Wood Street has been redeveloped to create high-quality, sustainable space that aligns with the growth ambitions of top-tier occupiers like Waystone, while delivering secure long-term returns for our members.”

This signing marks the completion of the leasing at 125 Wood Street, one of the most significant deals for the development this year. The new office will house approximately 100 employees and will serve as a central hub for Waystone’s operations in London.

Karl Midl, Country Head – United Kingdom at Waystone said: “Our move to 125 Wood Street is an exciting step for Waystone as we continue to enhance our presence in London, a key global financial hub. The new space demonstrates our commitment to London and ensures we are well located, close to many valued clients whilst simultaneously providing a high-quality, sustainable working environment for our team.”

BH2 advised Railpen in the deal, while CBRE acted for Waystone.

