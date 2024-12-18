£200m scheme sees railway arches undergo transformation in Greater Manchester

BOOSTING regional regeneration efforts, work has commenced on the redevelopment of previously derelict railway arches in Greater Manchester, which will be transformed into new destinations for food and drink, leisure and retail businesses.

The arches on Norton Street, Salford, are located in Greengate, an area of the city currently experiencing a period of intensive development activity and growth. The scheme forms part of Project 1000, The Arch Company’s £200m plan to bring a thousand empty or derelict spaces into use across England and Wales by 2030.

Multi-disciplinary consultancy Pick Everard is behind the project on Norton Street, delivering mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP), and civil and structural engineering services in partnership with Stephen George + Partners (SGP), operating closely with main contractor Triton Construction.

Improvements will include new glazed frontages, new services and drainage, and an internal lining to make the spaces dry and ready for occupation.

Matt Barron, associate structural engineer at Pick Everard, said: “After investigating the existing arch structures and local ground conditions, we developed a structural design and drainage scheme.

“Our building services team then coordinated with utility providers to provide sufficient utility connections to the new development, and has designed the necessary ventilation, power and lighting solutions for the new arch fitouts.

“We look forward to seeing the completion of this project and its contribution to the regeneration of the local area.”

SGP studio director, Alan Soper, said: “We are excited to see work commence on thetransformation of these historic arch structures on Norton Street into spaces for businesses to develop and thrive.

“The development is located in a key area of regeneration and renewal within Greater Manchester and The Arch Company’s investment will help to create a vibrant destination for Salford’s new neighbourhoods, while also supporting local businesses and the wider community.”

The design for the scheme also incorporates high-quality materials that will generate an attractive appearance to the elevations on Norton Street, creating a ‘street’ of arches that will appeal to potential occupiers in the current marketplace.

Danny Joss, director of capital programmes at The Arch Company, added: “We are really pleased to be investing in transforming these arches. We anticipate strong demand given their location, and we look forward to seeing new businesses move in, supporting the local economy and creating jobs for this growing community.”

Norton Street is just one of several projects Pick Everard has worked on with The Arch Company. Other projects include the regeneration of four dilapidated railway arches on America Street in Southwark to deliver vibrant new spaces for restaurants, cafés, bars, and other leisure businesses, as well as the transformation of six vacant railway arches on Witan Street, in Bethnal Green, to create a range of new commercial spaces.

Pick Everard also worked with The Arch Company on the redevelopment of ten derelict railway arches on Corporation Street in Manchester.

