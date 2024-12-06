£40 Million Green Logistics Hub Approved for Stevenage: A Major Step Forward

Wrenbridge and Fiera Real Estate (“Fiera”) have announced the approval of a cutting-edge 120,000 sq ft logistics facility in Stevenage, further solidifying their position as leaders in sustainable urban logistics. This approval brings Wrenbridge’s total 2024 pipeline to an impressive 700,000 sq ft.

The development, located on a 5-acre site in the established Pin Green Industrial Estate, represents a £40 million investment and forms part of the Fiera Real Estate Logistics Development Fund (“FRELD”). This fund continues to focus on small to mid-sized urban logistics sites across the UK, providing essential infrastructure for growing businesses.

Strategic Location, State-of-the-Art Features

Dubbed AIM, Stevenage, the site enjoys a prime position just east of the A1, close to junctions 7 and 8, making it ideal for businesses seeking proximity to London or looking to enhance their operations. The location is expected to appeal to a range of occupiers, from local enterprises to firms relocating from the capital.

This state-of-the-art facility is designed to achieve an EPC A+ rating, reflecting its commitment to sustainability. Key features include:

Green innovations : A green roof for cycle shelters, a fully airtight structure, and 100% photovoltaic roof panel coverage. Energy generated will be directly available to tenants.

: A green roof for cycle shelters, a fully airtight structure, and 100% photovoltaic roof panel coverage. Energy generated will be directly available to tenants. Modern design : A 12.5m eaves height, 45m yard, and a double-height atrium reception.

: A 12.5m eaves height, 45m yard, and a double-height atrium reception. Enhanced biodiversity : The site will deliver a 20% net gain in biodiversity.

: The site will deliver a 20% net gain in biodiversity. Tenant-focused amenities: Reserved power capacity of 1.25MVA, showers, and other modern conveniences.

Driving Stevenage’s Regeneration

This development comes amid Stevenage’s ambitious 20-year, £1 billion regeneration plan, which aims to revitalise the area for businesses and residents alike. The logistics hub will contribute to this transformation, creating much-needed employment opportunities and attracting investment to the region.

Will Jarman, Associate Director at Wrenbridge and Development Manager for AIM, Stevenage, expressed his enthusiasm:

“We are thrilled to secure planning approval for a facility that will bring vital employment space to the area. With a planned completion in Q4 2025, this development will offer a top-tier location minutes from the A1(M), perfectly suited to a local business looking to expand or a company seeking high-quality, strategically positioned logistics space.”

A Year of Milestones for Wrenbridge and Fiera

This Stevenage project is the latest in a series of high-profile developments for Wrenbridge and Fiera in 2024. Other recent successes include a 155,000 sq ft facility near Heathrow (Air-Heathrow) and an 84,000 sq ft logistics site in Hayes (Boxyard, Hayes).

As demand for sustainable, well-located logistics spaces continues to rise, the AIM project stands out as a testament to innovation, forward-thinking design, and a commitment to greener infrastructure.

