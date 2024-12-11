Fusion Utilities Officially Opens Flagship Horizon 29 Development

The fulfilment centre combines new operational capabilities with a sustainable design.

A new Chesterfield fulfilment centre, owned by Fusion Utilities, that is set to improve operational efficiency, capacity, and customer service, has now officially opened. The new site reinforces the company’s commitment to sustainability and generating jobs for local people.

Wolseley Infrastructure, parent company of Fusion Utilities, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the launch of its flagship facility at Horizon 29 in Chesterfield on Tuesday 3rd December. As part of the event, Neal Lambert, Technical Director at Fusion Utilities unveiled the new centre to the public. He was joined by the Wolseley leadership team consisting of Chairman Bruno Deschamps, CEO Simon Gray, COO John Hancock, MD Infrastructure Matt Parker and CFO Nicky Thomas.

The new multi-million-pound centre has been designed to support Fusion Utilities in its journey to being the leading supplier to the UK’s water, gas, power, and telecommunication sectors. The 150,000 sq. ft facility is intended to support Fusion’s fulfilment capabilities and stock capacity by integrating faster, streamlined distribution and fulfilment systems. This will enable the brand to accommodate its largest range of utilities stock so far, seeing customers have access to a range of products when, and wherever they need them, with minimal environmental impact.

Situated at junction 29A of the M1, the facility’s central location means it offers excellent accessibility to the UK’s motorway network, making the facility accessible to customers across the country. This further reinforces Fusion Utilities’ commitment to first-class customer service and operational efficiency into the future.

The new state-of-the-art facility seamlessly integrates warehouse and office space for optimised efficiency and service quality. The facility has also been designed with a number of environmentally friendly features such as EV charging stations, energy-efficient lighting, solar panels, eco-friendly materials, and a large recycling centre as part of Fusion’s wider carbon footprint reduction strategy within the utilities sector.

David Coxhead, National Sales Director of Fusion Utilities, said “Our new flagship facility at Horizon 29 will facilitate us to improve the level of service we provide to a world-class level. There is no other centre in the UK with the same stock level. The structure to transport it efficiently and quickly to our customers for the whole of England, Scotland, and Wales in full and on time will truly allow us to focus on our Customer First approach to business. It is a game changer for us and the whole Infrastructure distribution sector, but most of all for our customers.”

The facility is a testament to Fusion Utilities’ commitment to integrating operational excellence in the utilities sector with environmental sustainability while delivering excellent customer service.

To find out more about Fusion Utilities, visit here

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals