£40m Partnership Between Octopus Real Estate and Torwood Care to Deliver Three State-of-the-Art Care Homes

Octopus Real Estate, a specialist real estate investor and lender under the Octopus Investments umbrella, has announced a £40 million investment to fund the development of three high-quality, purpose-built care homes in partnership with Torwood Care. This initiative will expand the Octopus Healthcare Fund’s (OHF) portfolio, which already comprises over 100 homes.

The three new care homes, strategically located in Durham, Worksop, and Bradford, will collectively offer over 200 beds, each with private wet rooms. Operating under the Tanglewood Care brand, the homes are designed with sustainability at their core. They will be fully electric, powered by air source heat pumps and equipped with solar panels. Each home targets a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ certification, supporting the Fund’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals and its commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions.

These facilities represent the third, fourth, and fifth developments in a seven-home forward funding portfolio between Octopus Real Estate and Torwood Care, a joint venture partnership involving Torsion Care and Tanglewood Care. The three new homes are expected to open their doors in the first half of 2026.

Expert Collaboration Driving Excellence

Max Weitzmann, Investment Director for Care Homes at Octopus Real Estate, commented:

“We’re delighted to deepen our partnership with Torwood Care, a highly respected operator. These three developments, totalling over 200 new beds, highlight our commitment to creating sustainable, high-quality homes that meet the needs of an evolving society. We’re excited to continue addressing the critical undersupply of care beds across the UK.”

Nick Kempster, Director of Torwood Care, added:

“At Torwood, we believe everyone deserves a home that supports their individual needs. These developments reflect our dedication to providing outstanding care in comfortable and welcoming environments. Collaborating with Octopus Real Estate enables us to deliver on this vision.”

Martin Hutson, Director at Torsion Care, expressed enthusiasm for the project, saying:

“Securing this funding from Octopus Real Estate allows us to bring three exceptional care schemes to life. In a challenging market, we’re committed to expanding our portfolio and delivering homes that set a benchmark for quality and sustainability.”

Commitment to a Greener Future

Octopus Real Estate’s pledge to achieve net zero for new care home developments by 2030 is complemented by significant investment into retrofitting its existing portfolio of over 100 properties across the UK. These initiatives aim to enhance energy efficiency and reduce carbon footprints across the board, positioning Octopus as a leader in sustainability within the care home sector.

With its innovative approach and a strong emphasis on sustainability, this £40 million partnership between Octopus Real Estate and Torwood Care underscores their shared mission to meet the growing demand for care home facilities while championing environmental responsibility.

