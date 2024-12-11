Arcadis designed supported living development receives planning permission

Englishcombe Lane Development: A Landmark Supported Living Project for Adults with Autism and Learning Difficulties Gains Approval

Arcadis, in collaboration with Bath & North East Somerset Council (B&NES), has achieved planning permission for a ground-breaking development at Englishcombe Lane, Bath.

Arcadis provided a fully integrated, multidisciplinary service to Bath and North East Somerset Council (B&NES) including Planning Consultancy, Project Management, Architecture and Landscape Design, Ecology, Infrastructure Design, Geotechnical Advisory, Engagement and Social Value and Transport Planning.

The project will see the creation of 16 specialist supported living homes for adults with autism and/or learning difficulties, alongside a communal hub, carefully designed to integrate with the surrounding landscape and community.

The development is a vital response to the growing demand for supported living accommodations in Bath and Northeast Somerset. It will help reduce the need for out-of-area placements, offering residents the opportunity to live within their community in a supportive and inclusive environment.

Described by the local planning authority as “exemplary,” the scheme has been recognised for its “immense” social value. It has the potential to serve as a model for supported living environments, designed to bring together residents, their carers, and families in a nurturing, nature-connected setting.

The Englishcombe Lane development places resident well-being and connecting people with nature at the heart of its design. The layout, which includes clusters of homes arranged around inward-facing courtyards, provides a secure and serene environment. Level paths connect terraced spaces, ensuring accessibility for all, while the landscaping creates a sensory experience tailored to the needs of residents.

The homes, a mix of one-bed bungalows, split-level two-bed, and three-bed dwellings, are crafted to offer flexibility and adaptability. These features allow residents to live independently with appropriate care and support, including accommodations for overnight carers and office spaces for staff.

The success of the project stems from a highly collaborative effort, with significant community engagement and specialist input shaping the final design. Arcadis worked closely with local services, delivering a Designing for Neurodiversity webinar in collaboration with the Neurodiversity in Planning Network, and incorporating feedback from sustainability training sessions. Volunteers from Arcadis and B&NES also contributed by refurbishing Moorlands Park in Bath, reinforcing the project’s positive impact on the community.

With sustainability at the forefront of the design and planning process, the development is anticipated to deliver a 20% Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG), exceeding local and national policy requirements.

The scheme, a collaborative effort by Arcadis and B&NES not only addresses immediate housing needs but also ensures a long-term, sustainable future for its residents. The development promises to enhance the quality of life for individuals with autism and/or learning difficulties by providing them with a tranquil, well-integrated space for independent living.

Gemma Care, Technical Director, Arcadis, comments:

“We are thrilled to see the Englishcombe Lane project receive planning approval. This development is a true reflection of how thoughtful design, proactive planning and meaningful engagement can transform lives, providing a safe, sustainable, and inclusive environment for individuals with autism and learning difficulties.”

Nick Plumley, Development Lead, Bath & North East Somerset Council, comments:

“We are proud to have reached this important milestone in what is an ambitious project on a challenging site. The project directly supports the Corporate Strategy mission to improve people’s lives by providing the right homes in the right places”.

Our belief is that the built environment is a material factor in the wellbeing of people. This carefully designed scheme will better enable people to reach their full potential by providing greater choice and control over where and how to live, as set out in our Fulfilling and Rewarding Lives Autism Strategy”.

