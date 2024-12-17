Aspire breaks ground at landmark development for former mining village

Building work is officially underway on the second phase of Aspire Housing’s £20 million regeneration project in Chesterton, Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Silkworks at Cross Street will provide a collection of 43 new homes, including one-bed apartments and two-bed and three-bed affordable homes to rent.

Dan Gray, Executive Director of Place at Aspire Housing, said: “It’s fantastic to see work starting on the aspirational new Silkworks development at Cross Street.

“This second phase of the Chesterton and Crackley regeneration programme builds upon the exciting journey we started in 2018, when we first met with residents and put forward plans to transform the housing offer in the area.

“We were delighted to introduce 9 new homes in 2022 upon completion of the first phase, and now we’re looking forward to seeing the Chesterton community continue to grow and thrive as we prepare to build 43 new affordable homes to benefit local residents for generations to come.”

Keon Homes has been appointed to construct the Silkworks scheme, with work already taking place to clear the site and prepare for the new homes.

Matt Beckley, Partnerships Director at Keon Homes, commented: “It’s great news to get underway on phase two of Cross Street in Chesterton, building on the successful delivery of a previous nine bungalow scheme we completed for Aspire Housing.

“The latest development will involve the construction of 43 homes, consisting of a mix of high quality one-bed apartments, along with two and three-bed properties. Importantly, it also continues momentum on a larger scale regeneration project in an area that badly needs affordable housing.”

This project has been part-funded by Homes England and Newcastle Town Deal as part of a joint partnership journey to transform the area.

The development is due to be completed in early 2026, creating sustainable homes for local people.

The third phase of this project is currently in development, with planning applications approved.

