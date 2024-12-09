Beal Homes gets green light for £120m development

Regional housebuilder Beal Homes has secured planning approval for a £120m development which will bring 450 new homes to a popular neighbourhood in Hull.

A planning application by East Yorkshire-based housebuilder Beal for a 52-acre site in the Kingswood area has been given the green light by Hull City Council’s Planning Committee, subject to conditions.

The “hybrid” application included full planning permission for the first 214 homes and associated works, as well as outline plans for a further 236 homes.

The approved plans also include engineering works to raise the embankment on the nearby River Hull, and improved drainage measures, to enhance flood resilience for the whole of the Kingswood area.

These works will also involve creation of a riverside footpath and cycleway for local residents to enjoy on the crest of the raised embankment along the boundary of the development site.

The plans also include provision of a large managed country park, planted with more than 800 trees, and Beal will make a financial contribution to enable 99 new primary school places.

The development will be the latest to be delivered by Beal, which has been building in Kingswood for 28 years. During that time Beal has played a major role in making Kingswood one of Hull’s most popular and vibrant neighbourhoods, having delivered more than 1,200 high-quality homes, and associated community facilities, in the area.

Beal Land Director Chris Murphy said: “We’re pleased to have received planning consent to proceed with our latest major investment in Kingswood.

“We have worked very closely with the local authority and statutory bodies to develop and refine these plans, which will bring much-needed new homes to the area and offer wider benefits to the local community.

“Kingswood is a thriving and growing neighborhood with continuing high demand for new homes, which this development responds to.”

The full planning permission for the first 214 homes covers a wide range of two, three and four-bedroom house types, including terraced, semi-detached and detached homes, suitable for families of all sizes.

Beal Sales and Marketing Director Ross Clarkson said: “This latest development will feature a selection of our most popular house types, designed to cater for a wide range of buyers, with a particular focus on family homes.

“Kingswood has always been a popular location for homebuyers. Our previous developments in the area, and our current King’s Fold development, have all been very successful.

“We know there is a pent-up demand for family properties in Kingswood, so we expect demand for this new development to be very strong indeed.”

Planning permission has been granted for a £120m Beal Homes development bringing 450 luxury new homes to the popular Kingswood neighbourhood of Hull. The image shows a street scene from a previous Beal development in Kingswood.

