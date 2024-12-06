East London Transformation: LLDC and Vistry Group Unite to Deliver 948 Homes at Pudding Mill Lane

The London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) has partnered with Vistry Group, the UK’s leading mixed-tenure housing provider, in a landmark 50/50 joint venture to deliver 948 new homes in Stratford’s Pudding Mill Lane. This ambitious development will create a vibrant residential and commercial neighbourhood, strengthening the legacy of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Diverse Housing for a Thriving Community

The project, situated next to Pudding Mill Lane DLR station, will be delivered in four phases and aims to meet a variety of housing needs. At least 45% of the homes will be affordable, including low-cost rental options, with a strong emphasis on family housing. This aligns with LLDC’s commitment to ensuring 50% affordable housing across its Stratford developments, which include Stratford Waterfront, Rick Roberts Way, and the Bridgewater Triangle.

In addition to high-quality homes, the neighbourhood will feature top-tier public and social amenities, fostering a sustainable and inclusive long-term community.

Commercial Space to Boost Growth

Beyond housing, the development will include 30,000 sqm of commercial space, offering retail, community, and leisure facilities. This dynamic environment will drive economic growth, creating opportunities for local businesses, start-ups, and residents. The scheme also integrates with the thriving Innovation Cluster and Knowledge, Culture, and Education District at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, positioning Pudding Mill Lane as a hub for entrepreneurs, innovators, and cultural institutions.

A Vision for the Future

Construction of the first phase is set to begin in early 2026, with the entire project scheduled for completion by 2033. Designed to deliver high-quality, sustainable homes and a rich public realm, the neighbourhood will incorporate significant workspace, ensuring a balanced and vibrant community.

Greg Fitzgerald, Chief Executive of Vistry Group, expressed his enthusiasm:

“This is a fantastic opportunity to revitalise this area of East London and create a thriving and sustainable new community. We’re delighted to partner with the LLDC and GLA to provide the mix of high-quality homes residents desperately need, alongside the infrastructure and socio-economic opportunities to support them.”

Rosanna Lawes, Executive Director of Development at LLDC, added:

“This joint venture allows us to build on the Park’s legacy to create another thriving community. Quality design and sustainability are at the heart of this scheme, ensuring success not only in housing but also in public spaces, amenities, and workspaces.”

Expert Support and Long-Term Impact

Advised by Deloitte and Herbert Smith Freehills, LLDC is set to ensure the development contributes to East London’s ambitious growth plans. This project is more than just a housing development; it is a significant step in transforming Stratford into a beacon of innovation, inclusivity, and sustainable living.

