CBRE Promotes Tom Morgan to Lead Operational Real Estate Division

CBRE has announced the promotion of Executive Director Tom Morgan to Head of Operational Real Estate (OPRE), a role he will assume from 1st January.

In his new position, Morgan will focus on driving the continued expansion of CBRE’s UK OPRE business. This division encompasses a diverse range of sectors, including healthcare, hotels, pubs, leisure, self-storage, automotive, and roadside properties.

Morgan will collaborate with the OPRE leadership team to deliver integrated solutions for clients, leveraging the increasing interest from investors in these sectors. The OPRE valuation team will remain under the leadership of Al McCutchion, ensuring seamless operations across the department.

A Seasoned Leader with a Proven Track Record

With 17 years of experience at CBRE, Morgan has been instrumental in shaping the company’s healthcare offering across the UK. His extensive expertise positions him well to lead the OPRE division as it enters its next phase of growth.

Morgan expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, stating:

“I’ve been fortunate to work in this team for many years, surrounded by 150 specialists with unrivalled property, operational, and financial expertise. OPRE is now an established sector, and I’m hugely excited to take over from David’s outstanding leadership tenure as we enter the next phase of growth.”

A New Chapter for CBRE’s OPRE Division

David Batchelor, the outgoing Head of Operational Real Estate, will transition into a Chair role within CBRE’s UK business, focusing on the investment market. His leadership has been pivotal in establishing OPRE as a key sector for the firm.

This leadership change underscores CBRE’s commitment to strengthening its position in operational real estate, a sector gaining momentum among investors. With Morgan at the helm, the company is poised to deliver innovative and integrated solutions to meet the evolving demands of the market.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals