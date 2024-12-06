Colliers UK Appoints John Munday as New CEO

Colliers UK has announced John Munday as its new Chief Executive Officer, with his tenure commencing on 3rd March 2025. Munday will lead the company’s transactional and advisory services division, which boasts a workforce of over 1,000 employees, steering its strategic vision and operations into a new era.

A Proven Leader in the Property Sector

Munday joined Colliers in 2022 as Co-Head of Project and Building Consultancy, following a strategic partnership with Paragon, an independent building and project consultancy, where he served as Co-Managing Director. His appointment reflects his impressive track record of building successful businesses and leading large teams that adapt to evolving client needs and market dynamics.

Davoud Amel-Azizpour, CEO of Colliers EMEA, shared his confidence in Munday’s leadership:

“John has an outstanding history of driving success and responding to market challenges. I look forward to seeing his vision enhance our UK business and strengthen our organisation of real estate experts.”

Succeeding a Legacy of Leadership

Munday will succeed Tony Horrell, who has led Colliers’ UK operations for 14 years. Horrell announced his decision to step down in June 2024 but will remain with the company as Non-Executive Chairman. Reflecting on Munday’s appointment, Horrell said:

“Since joining Colliers, John has demonstrated exceptional leadership, accelerating growth in our UK project management and asset enhancement services. His values, business acumen, and instincts make him the ideal choice to guide our diverse and balanced business into a new phase of growth.”

Horrell also expressed excitement about his ongoing role within Colliers, adding:

“I look forward to continuing my work as Non-Executive Chairman, nurturing client relationships I’ve built over the past 14 years and supporting our teams in delivering outstanding results.”

A Vision for Growth and Innovation

John Munday expressed pride in his appointment and a clear commitment to building on Colliers’ success:

“Colliers has a unique position in the market, and I am passionate about driving innovation to create meaningful opportunities for our clients and teams. It’s an honour to step into this role, and I’m eager to lead the business into its next chapter.”

With Munday at the helm, Colliers UK is poised to continue its growth trajectory, strengthening its reputation as a leader in the property and real estate advisory sector.

