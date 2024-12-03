CIOB launches global survey to address the silent mental health crisis in construction

Survey launched by CIOB to highlight mental health struggles across the construction industry

Research follows on from 2020 study revealing more than a quarter of workers had experienced suicidal thoughts

CIOB urging construction workers from across the globe to have their say.

The third instalment in a series of landmark research studies into the mental health struggles of construction workers is set to land in 2025.

Researchers from the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) will once again survey the sector as part of the professional body’s ongoing mission to address mental health problems within the industry.

The last report, released in 2020, highlighted 97 per cent of construction workers had experienced high levels of stress, and 71 per cent of respondents revealed they had not received any mental health training.

Even more alarmingly, more than a quarter of those surveyed claimed they had experienced suicidal thoughts.

Daisie Barnett, Policy Development Manager at CIOB, said: “Our 2020 report revealed scary statistics about the prevalence of mental health challenges within the workforce.

“The number of workers experiencing stress, fatigue and suicidal thoughts highlighted significant and urgent change was needed.

“Our follow-up survey allows us to understand what progress has been made and where further action might be required. We are particularly interested to see what has changed post the pandemic, with the introduction of flexible working opportunities and the potential increase of financial worries.”

The CIOB is calling on construction professionals at all levels—from on-site workers to senior executives—to share their insights on mental health challenges and the initiatives organisations have implemented to tackle the issues.

Barnett continued: “We want to hear from construction workers across the globe and we encourage everyone to be as honest as possible.

“Mental health in construction is a silent crisis, so please use this opportunity to ensure your voice is heard and help shape future strategies to support those working in the industry worldwide.”

The survey is open from Monday, 2 December until 31 January 2025 and can be accessed here.

