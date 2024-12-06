Electricity networks issue safety advice ahead of Storm Darragh

Storm Darragh has been named and is set to bring severe winds to large parts of the UK this weekend. The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for wind and rain, as well as an amber warning for strong winds on Saturday.

The networks have stepped up their level of preparedness. Customers in affected areas should follow the Energy Networks Association’s (ENA) Prepare-Care-Share advice.

Mark Dunk, Head of Engineering at Energy Networks Association said:

“With yellow and amber warnings in force for Storm Darragh, our advice to customers is to prepare, care and share. Prepare by going online to PowerCut105.com for advice and call 105 for free if you have a power cut. Check in with people who might need extra help, and share this information so friends and family know what to do too.

“If you see damaged power lines or lines brought down over the coming days, stay well clear and call 105 for free to report it, or dial 999 if there’s an immediate danger to life.”

How you can prepare for Storm Darragh

The energy networks’ Prepare-Care-Share advice for severe weather can make a significant difference in staying safe and as comfortable as possible during power cuts.

Prepare

Stay updated: Keep up with the latest news by following your electricity network operator on social media and checking their website for updates. Enter your postcode at PowerCut105.com to find out who operates the grid in your area.

Keep up with the latest news by following your electricity network operator on social media and checking their website for updates. Enter your postcode at PowerCut105.com to find out who operates the grid in your area.

105 is a free service for power cut emergencies. You can call 105 for free in England, Scotland and Wales to report power cuts and receive updates. Remember, during power cuts, modern internet-powered landlines and mobile masts might not work.

If there's a power cut, turn off appliances that could be hazardous when left unattended, such as cookers and stoves. This way, they're safe to use when power returns. Leave one light switched on so you'll notice when the power is reconnected.

Have non-perishable food and drinks available. Boil water ahead of time and keep it in a thermos for hot drinks or warming up with a hot water bottle.

Close internal doors to retain heat and dress warmly in layers.

Close internal doors to retain heat and dress warmly in layers. Pets and livestock: Be aware that livestock, fish and pets may be vulnerable if there’s a power cut. You should ensure adequate provision is made.

Care

Stay clear: If you see damaged power lines or lines brought down over the coming days, stay well clear and call 105 for free to report it, or dial 999 if there’s an immediate danger to life.

If you see damaged power lines or lines brought down over the coming days, stay well clear and call 105 for free to report it, or dial 999 if there's an immediate danger to life.

Make sure your neighbours are okay, especially if they're elderly or vulnerable. Do they know what to do and how to get help?

Share

Inform others: Help spread these tips to ensure everyone in your community knows how to prepare for a power cut. Share our national website, PowerCut105.com.

