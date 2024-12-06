Cobalt Housing Partners with Totalmobile to Transform Repairs Across 6,000 Homes

Collaboration to bring repairs in-house, leveraging technology for faster, more reliable customer services

Totalmobile, a leading provider of field service management software solutions, is delighted to announce a new partnership with Liverpool-based Cobalt Housing to enhance the quality and efficiency of its repairs and maintenance services. Through Totalmobile’s market-leading workforce management solutions, Cobalt Housing will bring repair services in-house, ensuring improved communication and an enhanced experience for customers across its 6,000 homes.

Until recently, Cobalt Housing managed the majority of repairs through external contractors. Now, with Totalmobile’s support, they’re moving to an in-house management system, which will allow Cobalt to take greater control over their repair service, providing high standards for customers. The new software will also provide Cobalt’s trade teams with real-time access to essential information, helping them arrive prepared, improve first-time fix rates and keep customers informed on progress at every step.

“Totalmobile will be crucial in helping us meet the high standards our customers deserve,” said Ian Hancock, Executive Director of Property at Cobalt Housing. “During procurement of a new management software, Totalmobile offered dedication to supporting us through each stage of the implementation, providing a system that will manage the repairs service and improve communication with customers.”

David Webb, Managing Director of Property and FM at Totalmobile, added, “We are proud to be working with Cobalt Housing in their mission to deliver an integrated, tenant-focused repairs service. By implementing our Connect and Mobilise solutions, Cobalt will have the tools to transform how repairs are managed. Our software ensures that operators have all the information they need on one device, which will improve first-time fix rates, reduce missed appointments, and enhance overall communication with their tenants.”

Totalmobile’s solutions are currently being rolled out to Cobalt Housing’s operators, with full implementation planned in mid-2025. This partnership reflects Totalmobile’s commitment to helping organisations like Cobalt Housing deliver improved, efficient, and customer-focused services.

