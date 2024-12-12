Crown Property Management to Oversee Prestigious Exmouth Quayside Estate

Crown Property Management has been entrusted with the management of a landmark Quayside development in Exmouth, marking another milestone in the firm’s growth and reputation.

The estate comprises 266 leasehold and freehold properties, alongside a variety of commercial units. Speaking on the appointment, Darren Stocks, founder of Crown Property Management, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are delighted to have been chosen for this significant project. We are confident that the services we provide will meet the expectations of both clients and residents, and we remain committed to maintaining the highest standards at Exmouth Quay.”

Mr Stocks further highlighted the company’s ongoing success, attributing it to the dedication of its team: “Our staff have been instrumental in the firm’s development over the past 30 years, and we look forward to continuing this journey for many more years to come.”

In addition to this new appointment, Crown Property Management has announced plans to open a new branch in Exeter in January 2025. The expansion reflects the growing demand for their specialised estate management services across the region.

Mr Stocks noted, “What sets us apart from our competitors is our exclusive focus on estate management. While many other agencies spread their efforts across sales, lettings, and surveying, we concentrate solely on delivering outstanding estate management services. This singular focus allows us to provide a truly unique offering.”

Crown Property Management’s ethos, “People, not Property,” remains at the heart of its operations, underlining its commitment to exceptional client and resident care.

