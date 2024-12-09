Forster Group makes three key promotions to senior team as company prepares for busy 2025

Forster Group, Scotland’s largest integrated solar and roofing service provider, has announced three new promotions to its senior team as the company continues to see an increase in demand for renewable energy solutions.

Reflecting the firm’s commitment to innovation, customer service and sustainable growth, these promotions will help put Forster Group in a strong position as it prepares for a positive year ahead for the construction and wider build environment sector.

Craig MacCormick has been promoted to Head of Technical. With seven years of experience as a Senior Engineer at Forster Group, Craig has been instrumental in leading the solar design team. In his new role, Craig will spearhead the technical evolution of new energy products, services, and markets across the Group. His leadership will be pivotal in expanding the company’s range of energy solutions, reinforcing its position as an industry leader.

Daryl Cassidy has been appointed as Head of Operations. Daryl brings over 12 years of experience at Forster Group, most recently serving as Construction Manager for the roofing division. In his new role, Daryl will oversee the delivery of operations across the Group, ensuring excellence in sectors such as new build homes, commercial and agricultural buildings, and the retrofitting of domestic properties. His extensive experience will drive operational efficiency and quality.

Jamie Robbie has been promoted to Head of Business. Jamie’s journey with Forster Group began 18 years ago as a Trainee Surveyor. His recent role as Commercial Manager has equipped him with comprehensive knowledge of the sectors, products, and services that Forster Group offers. As Head of Business, Jamie will focus on driving the Group’s business objectives, development, and delivery, ensuring sustainable outcomes that support the long-term success of the company.

Welcoming these new promotions, Chair of Forster Group, John Forster, said: “We are proud to announce the promotions of Craig, Daryl and Jamie Robbie to our senior leadership team. Each has shown exceptional dedication, expertise, and leadership throughout their career at Forster Group and their promotions come at a crucial time as we navigate the challenges and opportunities presented by the transition to net zero in the built environment.

“Craig’s innovative approach to technical development, Daryl’s operational excellence, and Jamie’s comprehensive business acumen will be instrumental in developing and achieving our strategic goals. As we continue to see growing demand for the integration of renewable energy solutions, their leadership will help us further integrate renewables and construction, support local communities and SMEs, and address the critical skills shortage in our industry.

“I’m very confident that Craig, Daryl, and Jamie will excel in their new roles, helping Forster Group to innovate, collaborate, and transform the industry. Their contributions will be vital in ensuring that we meet our ambitious climate targets and achieve a just transition to net zero that is equitable, affordable and achievable for all.”

