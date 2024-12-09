Panattoni hires new capital markets director to support its strategic growth objectives

Panattoni, the largest logistics real estate developer in the UK and Europe, is expanding its capital markets team with the appointment of Jack Franklin from PGIM Real Estate.

The appointment comes as investor appetite to deploy capital in the UK logistics market rebounds in anticipation of a more favourable interest rate environment. Panattoni is committed to enhancing its capacity to manage this trend and by strengthening the team aims to ensure that it remains a key player in driving investment and development within the UK logistics sector​.

Jack will join as a director in Panattoni’s UK Capital Markets team, where he will focus on the capitalisation and transaction management of projects throughout the UK. Based in the London office, he will work with Nick Cripps, Executive Director of European Capital Markets, and form part of Panattoni’s global capital markets network.

Nick Cripps, Executive Director of European Capital Markets, said, “Jack will be a valuable asset to the business and we’re very pleased to have him on board. We are expanding the capital markets team in response to a maturing logistics market and the compelling opportunities that we are seeing following the cyclical reset. We are looking to deepen and diversify our investor base and, with the establishment of new investment offerings, are seeking to take advantage of these opportunities as we strongly believe it to be an attractive point in the cycle to develop and invest within the sector.

“Jack will help manage existing and new investor relationships with a focused push on UK capital and he will play a key role in the structuring of capital solutions across the capital stack”.

Jack has 12 years’ experience in the real estate sector, latterly as a Vice President at PGIM Real Estate, where he focused on the origination, structuring and execution of value-add debt transactions.

Jack Franklin, Director, UK Capital Markets, said “After six highly enjoyable years at PGIM, I am delighted to be joining Panattoni at this exciting point in the company’s growth cycle. I am looking forward to applying my transactional and structuring experience to the UK logistics sector against the backdrop of a thriving occupational and repriced investment market. There are significant opportunities for attractive development returns from smart capital deployment into the sector and I am excited to work with existing and new capital partners in unlocking these”.

