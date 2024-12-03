GMI tops out on £50m Rialto House PBSA in York

GMI Construction Group and developer Olympian Homes has celebrated the topping out of Rialto House, a £50m purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) scheme on the site of York’s former Rialto Cinema and Mecca bingo hall.

The four-storey development, named after the historic cinema which once played host to a performance by The Beatles, will offer 275 beds and 80,000 sq. feet of state-of-the-art living space.

It will also feature a range of amenities including gym, yoga studio, games room, co-working spaces, group dining areas, integrated cycle parking, and landscaped courtyards. Honouring its cinematic roots, the development will also feature a bespoke in-house cinema.

Located in Fulford, a 10-minute walk from the historic city centre and seven-minute bus ride from the University of York, it is well-positioned to meet the city’s growing demand for high-quality student accommodation.

GMI is utilising a predominantly local supply chain for the project, reinforcing its commitment to supporting regional businesses and sustainable practices.

Rialto House is scheduled for completion in time for the 2025 academic year intake, and is expected to make a significant contribution to alleviating the city’s current shortfall of student accommodation.

William Sharpey, Senior Construction Manager for Olympian Homes, said: “Reaching the topping-out stage on time and within budget is a major milestone, and perfectly positions us to focus on achieving practical completion by June 2025.

“Rialto House is set to raise the bar for student living. In a market with a significant undersupply of PBSA, it will provide students with an exceptional living experience, helping them thrive both academically and socially.”

Ed Weston, GMI’s Commercial Director, said: “The topping-out of Rialto House is a testament to the seamless collaboration between GMI and Olympian Homes. It signifies the progress we’ve made in bringing this project to life, balancing and blending a modern design with the site’s historical legacy.

“We’re proud to deliver a sustainable, best-in-class accommodation that addresses York’s critical need for high-quality student housing, while also enhancing the area’s unique character and community.”

The site, rich in history and cultural significance, is adjacent to York’s Central Core Historic Conservation Area and within an area of archaeological importance. Once home to the iconic Rialto Cinema, which first opened in 1913, the site was most recently used as a car park following its 2003 demolition.

