GRAHAM installs footbridge on South Reading scheme

GRAHAM has achieved a significant milestone in the delivery of the South Reading Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Scheme for Reading Borough Council.

The successful installation of a 47.5-metre footbridge marks a major step forward in the project. The footbridge was manoeuvred into place on Sunday 1st December, using two cranes (300 and 350 tonnes respectively) in a tandem lift operation over the River Kennet.

Works commenced in early 2024 and are set to be complete by late Spring 2025, delivering several benefits including reduced bus congestion, improved bus services, enhanced access to shops and businesses and better cycling and walking infrastructure.

This phase is part of Reading’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP), funded by a £26 million grant from the Department for Transport.

The South Reading BRT scheme aims to alleviate the effects of congestion on buses and improve bus services to Kennet Island, Green Park, and Mereoak Park & Ride by allowing buses to bypass current pinch points on the A33. The project will enhance access to Reading Link Retail Park and other nearby businesses with new bus lanes and stops around the Rose Kiln Lane (North) junction.

James Murphy GRAHAM Project Manager said,

“The team has been committed the past few months to reach this significant milestone and it’s fantastic to see the bridge in place. Working in close collaboration with Reading Borough Council and our supply chain partners, we successfully managed the complex interfaces between temporary and permanent works, while coordinating with utility providers and statutory bodies.

“We are proud to have designed and constructed the abutments and installed the footbridge during a full road closure, ahead of traffic management constraints on the A33 as the Christmas period approaches.

“During the bridge lift, we also completed extensive surfacing works, installing approximately 4000m² of finished wearing course to the north of the bridge. By utilising the same road closure, we achieved significant programme savings and eliminated the need for additional road closures for our client. This required significant scarifying, as we removed the previous carriageway surface, then installed the new wearing course which involved the use of approx. 80 lorries throughout the road closure to complete these tasks simultaneously”.

Councillor John Ennis, Reading’s Lead Councillor for Climate Strategy and Transport, said:

“The installation of this new pedestrian and cycle bridge is an exciting milestone in the fifth phase of the South Reading Bus Rapid Transit scheme.

“The new bridge will provide cyclists and pedestrians with better infrastructure and create space for an extended bus lane without taking away any carriageway from general traffic.

“Overall, this project will provide even quicker and more reliable journeys for bus passengers travelling between south Reading and the town centre. And it will improve access to shops and businesses which were previously hard to reach by public transport.

“I would like to thank our contractors GRAHAM for delivering this vital part of the scheme and cannot wait for the bridge to be open and in use.”

GRAHAM is proud to contribute to this transformative project, which aligns with the Council’s vision for a more sustainable and accessible transport network in Reading.

