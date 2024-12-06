Scaffolding to span the River Tyne in next phase of Tyne Bridge restoration

The work follows the installation of scaffolding on the Newcastle quayside adjacent to the bridge’s tower.

Work is underway to install an underdeck scaffold structure that will span the length of the Tyne Bridge from the Newcastle tower to the Gateshead tower.

The latest phase follows the completion of the scaffolding adjacent to the Newcastle tower, similar to that on the Gateshead Quayside.

Esh Construction is working with specialist scaffolding contractor, Infrastructure Site Solutions (ISS), to install the suspended scaffold which will involve operatives working underneath the bridge 84ft above the River Tyne. Operatives will be attached by safety harness as they work their way carefully across the iconic structure, however, a safety boat will be visible within the river in the event of an emergency rescue.

The latest scaffolding phase will measure 100 metres long by 11 metres wide and will allow operatives to undertake close-up inspections underneath the bridge before the task of cleaning, grit blasting and repainting begins. For the safety of the environment, operatives and members of the public, the scaffold will be wrapped in protective sheeting while all work is carried out.

Gareth Dawson, Esh Construction’s Project Manager, said: “A programme resequencing exercise has allowed the underdeck scaffolding to be actioned earlier than originally planned, given work to install the scaffolding adjacent to the Newcastle tower has also progressed well. The change in programme will provide efficiencies throughout the project given the scale of the repair and restoration work to be delivered – this scheme is far more than ‘just a lick of paint’.”

Esh Construction is delivering the project on behalf of both Newcastle and Gateshead councils.

Cllr Dr Juna Staithan, cabinet member for Climate Change and Transport at Newcastle City Council said: “I am really delighted with progress on site as we restore this icon to its former glory.

“The team behind the restoration programme have really hit the ground running since they have been on site and everyone involved is hugely proud and passionate to be part of this major project to preserve this much-loved icon for future generations.”

Over 180 miles of scaffolding tubes will be used throughout the four-year project – laid end to end, the tubes would reach from Newcastle to Dundee. The weight of the scaffold components totals more than 13,000 tonnes – equivalent to six London Eyes – and therefore due to loading constraints of the bridge, it must be installed in 20 different phases.

Behind the scenes work is continuing within the bridge deck void where structural repairs are set to begin on the three of the bridge’s hangers. The carriageway is suspended by 36 steel hangers which are connected to the bridge deck by lateral beams, and inspections have shown that within the East footpath, three of the hangers require strengthening.

The restoration reached an important milestone in October as the scaffold started to be dismantled around the Gateshead tower, revealing the major restoration work that has taken place since April and the first completed section of blasted, repaired and re-painted steel.

Due to the Tyne Bridge’s Grade II* listed status, the paint colour being used is a British Standard 4800 colour referenced 14C39 called ‘Hollybush’, which is as close to the original colour as possible.

The new paint system has been chosen for its durability, UV resistance, protective and colour retention qualities, and its resistance to the harsh atmospheric environment of the bridge, sitting above a tidal river and subject to the winds of the Tyne Valley gorge. It should give protection to the bridge for the next 30 years before major repainting is required.

Thorough investigations have outlined that more than 1,000 repairs need to be carried out to preserve the landmark for future generations, this involves steel, concrete, stonework and masonry repairs, drainage improvements, bridge deck waterproofing, resurfacing, parapet protection and bridge joint replacement, as well as a full paint job.

