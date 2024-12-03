Hochiki Powers Fire Safety at Costa Coffee: A Case Study in Retail Fire Protection

JCB Fire Ltd, a leading fire alarm contractor, recently partnered with Hochiki to supply and commission a state-of-the-art fire detection system at Costa Coffee’s brand-new flagship store at Solihull’s Touchwood Shopping Centre for their long-standing client Otec Electrical Limited.

Costa Coffee, a beloved British coffeehouse chain, has become synonymous with high-quality coffee and a warm, inviting atmosphere. Situated in the popular Touchwood Shopping Centre, which attracts over 13 million visitors annually, the new flagship Costa required a fire safety system that would meet the demands of this busy retail hub and ensure the safety of all coffee lovers who visited.

The installation included the integration of a new fire detection system that would interface seamlessly with the existing building’s infrastructure, including security and sprinkler systems and meet the company’s strict adherence policy to the Disability Discrimination Act (DDA).

JCB Fire Ltd selected Hochiki’s fire detection devices for their innovative features and because their open protocol capability ensures compatibility with various fire alarm control panels, providing flexibility in system design. Additionally, the devices are easy to install, reducing project timelines, and offer ultra-reliability, minimising false alarms.

Hochiki’s ESP range of sensors simplifies the installation process with electronics-free mounting bases and easy addressing. The versatile sensors offer a variety of detection options, including smoke, heat, and multi-criteria detection as well as the ability to enhance visibility for individuals with hearing impairments and improve audibility of fire alarms ensuring that all occupants can be evacuated quickly and efficiently.

Grant Wheeler, General Manager of JCB Fire, highlighted the benefits of partnering with Hochiki. “The successful installation at the Solihull store was completed in less than a week, by our client Otec Electrical demonstrating the effectiveness of our partnership with Hochiki. We were able to combine our expertise with Hochiki’s innovative technology ensuring the safety and security of Costa Coffee’s customers and staff in this brand-new store”.

Hochiki’s ESP range, as demonstrated in this exciting project at Costa Coffee’s new outlet, offers a robust and reliable fire detection solution for retail and restaurant environments.

