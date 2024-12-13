Integrated Health Projects completes £41m Hellesdon Hospital Wards and Gym

A multi-million pound project to create state-of-the-art facilities to support mental health patients in Norfolk and Suffolk has achieved sectional completion for three new wards and gym facility.

Service users, carers and staff have all been involved with the development of the new building to improve facilities for inpatient care at Hellesdon Hospital.

The investment is the single largest capital investment ever to improve facilities at the Trust which will modernise inpatient mental health care and benefit service users, their families and carers, and staff.

Construction of the new Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) mental health facility near Norwich is expected to welcome service users and staff at the end of January 2025.

The new Rivers Centre wards will allow the Trust to provide modern, purpose-built environments and therapeutic space as well as additional capacity, providing an extra 15 beds for the Trust.

This will help to reduce the use of out of area and independent sector placements for people living locally who need inpatient mental health care, treatment, and support.

VINCI Building’s Regional Director, Paul Tumelty said: “At IHP our purpose is to contribute our skills and expertise to benefit and improve the lives of people that live and work in our communities.

We are delighted that Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust gave us the opportunity to fulfil our purpose at the Rivers Centre and bring their vision to life for a state of the art facility to support mental health patients.”

Katie Fenn, Senior Project Manager at VINCI Building said: “This project is an example of what can be achieved with the right planning, design, dedication and collaboration to create a centre that will impact positively on communities, businesses, and local people.

“I am extremely proud of the team and our supply chain partners who have worked tirelessly on the new Rivers Centre, and I look forward to the buildings becoming a reality.”

This investment will play a significant role in enhancing care for local people, recognising wherever possible people needing inpatient care should receive care in a facility as close to home as possible.

The project consists of three new ward buildings, a purpose-built gym and a hub, which has been carefully designed to promote a feeling of community. This central area will house a main reception and café and will be the ‘heart’ of the development. The project has focused on ensuring a sustainable future, with electricity supplied from solar panels and heating via air source heat pumps.

The new facility makes full use of the natural environment with the aim of providing a haven where both patients and staff can relax away from clinical areas. It is hoped that this will have a positive impact on everyone’s wellbeing, while also playing an important role in service users’ recovery.

The project has been delivered by Integrated Health Projects (IHP), the joint venture between VINCI Building and Sir Robert McAlpine.

