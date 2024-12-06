ODEON Expands Nationwide: A Cinematic Revival Across the UK

ODEON Cinemas is driving a bold expansion across the UK, delivering cutting-edge venues in Peterborough, Bristol, and Scarborough. Each location embodies a blend of state-of-the-art technology, meticulous design, and eco-conscious construction, setting a new standard for modern entertainment spaces.

Peterborough: A £60m Leisure Landmark

November 2024 marked a milestone for ODEON with the opening of its first Cambridgeshire venue at Peterborough’s Queensgate. The state-of-the-art, eight-screen cinema, featuring IMAX technology and seating for 600 guests, has become the centrepiece of Queensgate’s £60 million leisure extension.

Designed with both functionality and style in mind, the 27,500 sq ft venue features interiors crafted with high-grade materials for durability and aesthetic appeal. From ergonomic, premium seating to advanced acoustics, every detail enhances the cinematic experience. The cinema’s eco-conscious design integrates energy-efficient lighting and digital signage, ensuring it’s as sustainable as it is stylish.

Invesco Real Estate, the driving force behind Queensgate’s transformation, highlights its impact on the local area. Ed Ginn, Director of Investment Management, said:

“ODEON is a fantastic addition, driving our vision of a dynamic leisure hub that supports and strengthens the wider retail offer.”

Complementing Queensgate’s retail mix, which includes Primark and Frasers, the new cinema has transformed the centre into a bustling, day-to-night destination.

Bristol: A Flagship for Entertainment at Cabot Circus

ODEON’s forthcoming venue at Bristol’s Cabot Circus underscores its vision of urban regeneration. Scheduled to open in 2025, the cinema will combine sleek, modern interiors with world-class projection and sound technologies.

Purpose-built with advanced fit-outs, including acoustically engineered walls and sustainable materials, the Bristol venue reflects ODEON’s dedication to environmental stewardship and high-quality construction. The cinema is set to become a key draw at Cabot Circus, joining a roster of new leisure and retail brands revitalising the area.

Toby Tait, Director of Asset Management at Hammerson, noted:

“This new partnership with ODEON brings the latest technology and experience into a completely renewed cinema venue, enhancing both day and night experiences in the heart of Bristol.”

Scarborough: A Luxe Comeback to the Coast

ODEON’s return to Scarborough, anchoring the transformation of the Brunswick Centre, brings a premium experience to a town that has been without a major cinema since the 1980s. The Luxe venue will feature luxurious seating, immersive screens, and premium finishes, all crafted to provide a world-class entertainment experience.

Mark Jackson of Scarborough Group International commented:

“Bringing ODEON back to Scarborough after more than three decades is a key milestone… Once complete, the transformed Brunswick Centre will be a catalyst for the further economic regeneration of the town centre.”

Innovative Design and Build Quality

Across all its new UK ventures, ODEON’s commitment to superior design and construction is clear. The venues feature:

Premium Fit-Outs : From fire-rated, automated doors to acoustically engineered walls, every detail enhances the customer experience and operational efficiency.

: From fire-rated, automated doors to acoustically engineered walls, every detail enhances the customer experience and operational efficiency. Sustainability : Eco-conscious features include LED lighting, recyclable materials, and energy-efficient systems.

: Eco-conscious features include LED lighting, recyclable materials, and energy-efficient systems. Immersive Technologies: Advanced IMAX and Dolby Atmos systems are set in spaces optimised for sound clarity and screen visibility, ensuring the best seat is every seat.

Building More Than Cinemas

ODEON’s expansion isn’t just about entertainment—it’s about creating architectural landmarks that anchor leisure-driven transformations in urban and regional areas. Each venue is a testament to the company’s ability to seamlessly integrate innovation, design, and community impact, solidifying its position as the leader in the UK cinema industry.

ODEON’s latest cinemas embody a revival in entertainment and place-making, proving that the silver screen can shine brighter when supported by world-class design and build quality.

