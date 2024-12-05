Wendy’s Expands in the South West with Savills’ Support

Wendy’s South West expansion is underway as franchisee Khidmat Limited appoints Savills to spearhead site selection in the region. This marks a significant step for the American fast-food giant as it strengthens its UK presence.

Savills is focusing on prime locations in Bath, Exeter, and Plymouth, chosen for their bustling footfall driven by tourists, students, and vibrant local economies. High-traffic sites under consideration include drive-through units, shopping centres, and retail parks, with a preferred size of approximately 2,500 sq ft.

Khidmat Limited is the fifth UK franchisee to join Wendy’s ambitious growth journey, which aims to establish 400 restaurants across the country.

A Global Icon with Local Ambitions

Wendy’s, headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, has been a global fast-food powerhouse since its founding in 1969. Known for its signature made-to-order square hamburgers, the chain operates over 7,200 restaurants worldwide, with 1,200 outside the United States.

The UK has become a key focus for the brand, evidenced by its recent opening at the Academy Business Park in Kirkby, Liverpool, marking its first standalone location in the area.

Strategic Growth in the South West

Jessica Hill, Surveyor in Restaurants and Leisure at Savills, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership:

“Wendy’s has experienced phenomenal global growth in recent years, making substantial investments in local resources to strengthen its foothold for its ambitious expansion plans. We are delighted to be working with Khidmat in the South West to help bolster Wendy’s pipeline of new openings and reach its long-term target of 400 restaurants in the UK.”

With this collaboration, Wendy’s expansion strategy gains further momentum, bringing its beloved menu and dining experience to new audiences across the South West.

