Quintain Secures £128m Green Loan for Landmark Wembley Park BtR Development

Quintain, the visionary developer behind the transformative Wembley Park regeneration project, has announced the successful refinancing of its flagship build-to-rent (BtR) building, The Robinson, with a £128.7 million Natixis CIB green loan.

This refinancing initiative not only reduces the existing debt facility but also underscores Quintain’s commitment to sustainable urban development. The original construction was financed by Cheyne Capital, which remains an active partner in other projects at Wembley Park.

The Robinson: A Beacon of Modern Living

Situated in the Eastern Lands of Wembley Park, The Robinson comprises 458 rental homes, including 63 discounted market rent and affordable units, catering to diverse needs with studios to four-bedroom apartments. Its prime location adjacent to Quintain’s Canada Gardens and the iconic Wembley Stadium adds to its appeal.

Designed with modern sharers in mind, the development benefits from Quintain Living’s award-winning property management expertise, offering residents a vibrant and well-connected lifestyle within one of London’s most dynamic neighbourhoods.

Building a Sustainable Future

Since initiating the Wembley Park project 20 years ago, Quintain has delivered over 5,000 homes, creating the UK’s largest BtR neighbourhood. With an investment of £2.9 billion to date, the company is set to deliver two additional BtR schemes and a major public park by 2025. Quintain’s community-first approach was further cemented this year with the opening of the borough’s largest NHS GP surgery, reflecting its integrated mixed-use masterplan.

The Robinson’s energy efficiency, ranking it within the top 15% of residential assets in the UK, earned the development Natixis CIB Green Loan status. This certification highlights Quintain’s dedication to environmentally sustainable construction and demonstrates the financial viability of its ESG-focused initiatives.

Leadership Insights

Philip Slavin, Chief Financial Officer at Quintain, stated:

“We’re proud to have secured this new lending facility with Natixis CIB. The Robinson exemplifies the excellence of Wembley Park’s BtR developments and demonstrates the desirability of both the sector and the neighbourhood. Achieving green loan status further validates our commitment to sustainability while ensuring a robust financial platform for future projects.”

Diego Sanfilippo, Head of Real Estate & Hospitality UK at Natixis CIB, added:

“We are delighted to support Quintain with green financing for The Robinson. This environmentally sustainable development aligns with our mission to back high-quality, ESG-driven projects in prime locations, strengthening our real estate lending franchise in the UK.”

A Team Effort

Legal experts also played a crucial role in the deal:

John Coburn, Partner at A&O Shearman, commented:

“We are proud to have supported Quintain on this significant green financing project. Collaborating with such a visionary developer is always rewarding.”

Naveen Vijh, Partner at BCLP, noted:

“Advising Natixis on this innovative financing highlights the growth of sustainable real estate finance in the UK. It’s an honour to be involved in a project that represents the future of urban development.”

Quintain’s achievements at Wembley Park are a testament to its commitment to creating sustainable, community-focused developments that redefine modern living while setting a benchmark for ESG excellence.

