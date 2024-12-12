Regeneration revolution – construction begins on EV Charging Oasis, with new Caffè Nero partnership

Be.EV has begun construction on Manchester’s landmark electric vehicle Charging Oasis in Failsworth, Manchester

Caffè Nero signs deal to support EV community and beyond with jobs for local people and a place for for drivers refuel whilst they recharge

Project forms key part of the Failsworth area regeneration, with £550m already committed by Manchester City Council

Asif Ghafoor CEO of Be.EV. launching their ev charging park that will contain a Caffe Nero in Newton Heath in Manchester, England / Pictured Asif with Dominic from Caffe Nero

Be.EV, one of the UK’s fastest-growing public electric vehicle (EV) charging networks, has begun construction on Manchester’s first large-scale Charging Oasis.

The site, located on the corner of Reliance Street and Oldham Road (Manchester, M40), is the only project of its kind to repurpose a former petrol station into a modern EV charging hub in the UK.

The plot of land was a derelict petrol station for over 15 years, and is now being regenerated as the forecourt of the future – equipped with 12 ultra-rapid charging bays capable of charging an EV to 80% in just 20 minutes.

The charge points are accompanied by four labelled waiting bays, giving EV owners clear spaces to queue if the Hub becomes busy. These are ready to be converted into full charging bays, when demand requires.

The Charging Oasis will also be home to a new store by Caffè Nero, the premium European independent coffee house, who has signed a deal with Be.EV to be the exclusive retail partner on-site.

The Nero Express store will serve as the latest drive-to site in Caffè Nero’s 1,100 store estate, and comes as part of the brand’s wider strategy to provide high-quality, barista-made coffee to commuters and local communities alike.

Both brands are bringing a commitment to providing a welcoming space for EV drivers, with the store providing a warm and welcoming environment for drivers to recharge while their vehicles power up or grab a quick coffee to go whilst passing through.

The partnership brings an additional layer of community focus to the Charging Oasis, with the project being a key part of the ongoing regeneration of the Failsworth area.

Manchester City Council has already committed over £550 million to help regenerate the Failsworth area, and the site will serve as a focal point for attracting further investment to the region.

Positioned on a high-traffic route between Manchester and Oldham, over 26,000 commuters pass by the site daily. With more than 1,242 registered EVs in the area, and over 150,000 EVs set to be on Manchester’s roads by 2038, there’s a clear demand for future-proof, accessible charging infrastructure.

All bays will be accessible, including one fully accessible bay and one specially designed for vans, with each charger featuring a water-repellant canopy to keep drivers dry. The site also features free Wi-Fi for all users as well as CCTV to ensure members of the community are safe.

The Charging Oasis marks Be.EV’s first project of this scale, and is set to serve as a model for similar Be.EV locations across the UK, with plans for more to come.

Asif Ghafoor, CEO of Be.EV, said: “We’re excited to break ground on our flagship Charging Oasis – this Manchester site will be the jewel in Be.EV’s crown, and it’s an incredible moment for the business.

“We’ve designed the site with EV drivers in mind – we know that they want amenities on-site, either to take an extended break from driving, or simply to pop in and grab a takeaway coffee.

“Not only will the Charging Oasis provide passers-by with a calm, convenient place for them to charge their EV or get a drink, but it will also serve as a hub for the local community to enjoy a coffee and a snack.

“Having Caffè Nero on board as our retail partner is a real testament to the project. The partnership elevates the site from somewhere for drivers to quickly charge their car, to a destination for them to grab a coffee and recharge their own batteries too.

“Their focus on sustainability and community aligns perfectly with our mission, and together, we’re creating a space where drivers can recharge while supporting a greener future.”

Will Stratton Morris, CEO of Caffè Nero said: “With every Caffe Nero store, we aim for it to be a hub in the community where people can come together, feel welcomed and enjoy premium hand crafted coffee.

“The store we are opening at the Manchester Oasis will be just that, and it matches perfectly the ambitions Be.EV have for the site.

“We are delighted to partner with them on this, they are creating a truly great project which will not only benefit those with electric cars but will also strengthen the local community. ”

The construction of the Charging Oasis is expected to be completed by spring 2025, with the site opening shortly thereafter.

Partners of the site include Architect That (who designed the site), AY (who undertook planning and discharging of conditions), Vital (who supplied chargers), Kempower (who manufactured chargers), MES (M Group) (who constructed the site), Formula Space (who consulted on and manufactured signage) and Matrix (who built infrastructure to bring power to the site). Be.EV also worked with Manchester City Council, which has been very supportive and helped to get the project to this point.

