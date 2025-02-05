Osprey Charging Network and Legal & General delivering ultra-rapid EV charging hubs across the UK

Osprey Charging Network selected by Legal & General to provide rapid EV charging infrastructure for its ReAssure Property Funds, enhancing value for tenants and customers.

Knight Frank’s National EV Solutions team advised Legal & General on the appointment.

First location live in Stoke-on-Trent with four high-power chargers.

Five further premium retail and leisure parks set for ultra-rapid charging, with construction underway at two 16-bay hubs in Waltham Abbey, Essex, and Watford.

In total, 72 state-of-the-art charge points planned across England, from the South East to the North West.

With over 1,300 charging bays available across the UK, Osprey continues to lead the growth of the country’s EV charging infrastructure.

Osprey Charging, the UK’s leading rapid-charging network, has been chosen by one of Europe’s largest asset management companies – Legal & General – as the provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure for its ReAssure Funds. Working closely with advisor Knight Frank, the two companies are bringing reliable, ultra-rapid charging facilities to premium retail and leisure parks across the UK.

A first site is already live at Festival Heights Retail Park in Stoke-on-Trent, with four rapid charge points. Two 16-bay ultra-rapid hubs are in construction at Highbridge Retail Park, Waltham Abbey, Essex, and at Woodside Leisure Park, Watford. Conveniently situated just off the M25 and M1 respectively, these locations offer drivers an ideal opportunity to recharge their vehicles and enjoy a break from their journey.

In total, six sites from L&G’s ReAssure portfolio will benefit from ultra-rapid charging. The planned rollout spans England, from the South East to the North West, and collectively delivers 72 state-of-the-art charge points. L&G’s EV charging strategy shows its commitment to future-proofing its assets while enhancing long-term value for tenants and retail customers alike.

David Goatman, Partner, Department Head, Global Head of Energy and Sustainability at Knight Frank, commented: “We are delighted to have advised Legal & General on this successful rapid EV charging partner selection. This kind of innovative procurement process will help to deliver crucial low carbon infrastructure across the portfolio and add to the on-site amenity offer for occupiers.”

Andrew Nosworthy, Commercial Director at Osprey Charging, said: “We’re proud to work with L&G’s ReAssure portfolio, providing the ultra-rapid charging infrastructure that is crucial for the UK’s expanding EV market. By installing reliable, high-powered charging hubs, we’re making EV ownership more convenient and accessible for drivers across the country, whilst making these excellent retail parks even more attractive to tenants and customers. With over 1,300 charging bays, we are the UK’s third largest open rapid charging network and committed to further expansion with high quality landowners like L&G.”

Easy to use and powered by 100% renewable energy, Osprey chargers accept contactless bank cards, Apple/Google Pay, the Osprey App and payments through all major third-party methods including fleet fuel cards. Osprey’s in-house software, Osprey Iris, enables market-leading levels of reliability and fleet integrations. As a result, Osprey is a multi-award-winning network and a Zap-Map ‘Driver Recommended Network’ for satisfaction for the fifth consecutive year.

